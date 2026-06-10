FCT Police Rescue Five Kidnapped Victims in Byazhin Clearance Operation

Police in Abuja rescue five kidnapped victims, neutralize two kidnappers, arrest two others in joint operation with vigilantes.

In a major breakthrough against criminal activities in the Federal Capital Territory, police operatives from the FCT Command successfully rescued five residents of Paze in the Byazhin community of Bwari area.

The rescue operation, conducted on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, was a coordinated effort involving the police anti-kidnapping unit, intelligence response team, Kubwa Area Command, and local vigilantes and hunters. The operation came in response to a series of kidnapping incidents that had terrorized the Paze community, prompting the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Sanusi, to personally lead the clearance mission. During the operation, which began around 9 p.m., the joint security team engaged suspected kidnappers in a fierce gun duel.

The exchange of fire resulted in the neutralization of two kidnappers, while two others, identified as Icheh Mohammadu and Abubakar Usman, were arrested. Several other gang members managed to escape into the nearby hills, sustaining varying degrees of bullet wounds. The police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed that the sustained pressure from the security forces forced the kidnappers to abandon their hostages. All five victims were rescued unharmed and subsequently taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The command also recovered two AK-47 rifles with magazines from the scene. The successful operation highlights the FCT Command's commitment to combating kidnapping and other violent crimes. Adeh called on healthcare practitioners and the public to report any individuals seeking treatment for gunshot wounds under suspicious circumstances. The police are continuing search operations across the general area and adjoining communities to apprehend the fleeing suspects and dismantle the criminal network.

The Commissioner of Police commended the bravery and professionalism of the operatives and local security volunteers. This rescue comes shortly after a previous incident on June 5, when armed men kidnapped four residents and killed a vigilante member in the same Byazhin area. The FCT Command has assured residents of their safety and urged cooperation with security agencies to maintain peace. The rescued victims, who are receiving medical attention, are expected to be reunited with their families soon.

The community has expressed gratitude to the police for their swift action, while also calling for increased patrols to prevent future attacks. The police have intensified intelligence gathering in the region and are working with local leaders to identify any remaining criminal elements. The operation serves as a warning to criminals that the FCT will not be a safe haven for lawlessness. The command reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards kidnapping and vowed to bring all perpetrators to justice.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. The joint security team, including hunters and vigilantes, has pledged to continue supporting the police in maintaining law and order. The incident underscores the persistent security challenges in the outskirts of Abuja, where rapid urbanization has sometimes outpaced security infrastructure. The government has been urged to invest more in community policing and surveillance technology to curb such crimes.

Meanwhile, the two arrested suspects are in custody and are being interrogated to gather intelligence on the gang's operations and possible hideouts. The police have assured that all legal measures will be taken to ensure they face the full wrath of the law. The rescue operation has been hailed as a model of effective collaboration between formal security forces and local volunteers





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Kidnapping Police Rescue FCT Byazhin Operation

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