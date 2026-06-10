FCT Police Rescue Five Hostages, Kill Two Kidnappers in Coordinated Byazhin Operation

A joint task force of FCT police, intelligence units and local vigilantes freed five kidnapping victims in Byazhin, Abuja, while neutralising two suspects and seizing firearms. Authorities call for public vigilance and continued community‑police cooperation to curb kidnapping in the capital.

The Federal Capital Territory police announced a major rescue operation that freed five kidnapping victims and resulted in the deaths of two suspected abductors in the Byazhin area of Abuja.

According to Josephine Adeh, the command's Public Relations Officer, the operation was the culmination of an intensive joint effort involving the FCT Anti‑Kidnapping Unit, the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Response Team, the Kubwa Area Command, as well as local hunters and vigilante groups. The sweep began early on Tuesday, around 09:00, when teams moved into the Paze and Byazhin communities after a spate of recent abductions in the nearby Paze settlement.

During the search, police engaged the suspects in a gun battle, neutralising two of them and arresting two more. Officers also recovered two AK‑47 rifles with magazines, evidence of the armed nature of the criminal network operating in the area. The rescued individuals were rushed to a nearby health facility for treatment and, according to the statement, were unharmed aside from the shock of their ordeal.

Police officials urged hospitals, clinics, and the public to report any person presenting gunshot‑related injuries or seeking care under suspicious circumstances, emphasising that timely reporting can help authorities dismantle violent groups more quickly. The commander of the FCT police, Commissioner Ahmed Sanusi, personally oversaw the operation and praised the bravery and professionalism displayed by the officers and the civilian volunteers who assisted.

He reaffirmed the police's commitment to eradicating kidnapping and other forms of violent crime throughout the capital territory, calling on citizens to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or directly via the emergency numbers 08032003913 and 07057337653. The operation is part of a broader security push in the capital following a series of high‑profile kidnappings that have plagued the region in recent months.

Authorities have been working to strengthen coordination between formal law‑enforcement units and community‑based security groups, aiming to create a rapid response capability that can intercept criminal activities before they escalate. Officials indicated that further search missions are planned for the surrounding areas to apprehend any remaining suspects and to dismantle the broader criminal network responsible for the abductions.

The police also highlighted the importance of community engagement, urging residents to cooperate with law‑enforcement agencies, share intelligence, and support the ongoing efforts to restore safety and confidence in the FCT





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Kidnapping Rescue Abuja Police Operation Byazhin Security Community Vigilantes Crime Prevention

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