FCT Police Neutralize Two Kidnappers, Rescue Five Victims in Kubwa Operation

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have successfully neutralized two suspected kidnappers and arrested two others in a clearance operation in Byazhin, Kubwa. Five kidnapped victims were rescued unharmed, and two AK-47 rifles were recovered. The operation, led by Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, involved a joint team of anti-kidnapping units, intelligence response team, local hunters, and vigilantes. The police have called on the public to report individuals with gunshot wounds.

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT , Police Command have neutralized two suspected kidnappers and arrested two others in the Byazhin, Kubwa area of the capital city.

The operation, which took place on Tuesday evening, was personally led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, in response to recent kidnapping incidents within the Paze community. According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the joint security team comprising operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the NPF Intelligence Response Team, IRT, and Kubwa Area Command, in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante groups, conducted an intensive search, clearance, and rescue operation across the two communities.

The operation began at about 9:00 pm and involved a fierce gun duel with the assailants, resulting in the death of two suspects and the arrest of Icheh Mohammadu and Abubakar Usman. The security team also recovered two AK-47 rifles with magazines from the scene. The Byazhin area, particularly the Paze community, has witnessed a surge in kidnapping for ransom in recent months, causing fear among residents. The police have intensified patrols and intelligence-led operations to curb the menace.

The Commissioner of Police reiterated the command's zero-tolerance policy for crime and assured that all resources would be deployed to ensure the safety of lives and property. He commended the bravery of the operatives and the cooperation of local vigilantes, who provided critical intelligence and support during the operation. The recovered weapons have been sent for forensic analysis, while the arrested suspects are in custody undergoing interrogation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the gang is responsible for multiple kidnapping incidents in the area. The police are also exploring links to other criminal groups operating in neighboring states. The pressure mounted on the criminal elements forced them to abandon five hostages, who were promptly rescued unharmed. The rescued victims have since been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, while efforts are ongoing to reunite them with their families.

SP Adeh emphasized that the success of the operation was due to the collaborative efforts of the police and local security actors, highlighting the importance of community involvement in fighting crime. She also noted that the police are determined to dismantle criminal networks operating in the FCT and its environs.

Meanwhile, search operations continue across the general area and adjoining communities aimed at apprehending the fleeing suspects and ensuring the safety of residents. The command has called on healthcare practitioners, private and public hospitals, and members of the public to promptly report any individual presenting gunshot related injuries or seeking treatment under suspicious circumstances. This appeal is part of the broader strategy to track down fleeing suspects and prevent them from receiving medical care that could aid their escape.

The FCT Police Command reassured residents of their commitment to maintaining law and order, and urged them to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies. The incident underscores the persistent threat of kidnapping in the region, but also demonstrates the effectiveness of targeted police operations. The command continues to urge anyone with information about criminal activities to contact the nearest police station or call the emergency lines.

The successful operation has brought relief to the Byazhin and Paze communities, where residents had been living in fear after a series of abductions. Local leaders have praised the police for their swift response and called for sustained efforts to rid the area of criminal elements. The police have assured that they will not relent until all suspects are brought to justice and the safety of citizens is guaranteed.

This operation is a clear message to criminals that the FCT is not a safe haven for their activities





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Kidnapping Police Operation Rescue FCT Gun Duel

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