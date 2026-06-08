FCT Police Launches Violent Crime Response Unit to Combat Kidnapping, Armed Robbery

The FCT Police Command has launched a Violent Crime Response Unit to combat kidnapping, armed robbery, and other serious crimes in Abuja and its satellite communities.

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Monday launched a specialised Violent Crime Response Unit aimed at combating kidnapping, armed robbery , violent attacks and other serious crimes across Abuja and its satellite communities.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Sanusi, said the unit was established on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, as part of efforts to strengthen operational effectiveness and improve public safety. Sanusi said the creation of the unit reflected the Nigeria Police Force's commitment to proactively addressing emerging security threats and enhancing its response capabilities.

The unit has been strategically divided into five operational sectors to ensure wider coverage, faster response, improved intelligence gathering and effective crime-fighting operations throughout the FCT. The officers and men making up this unit have been carefully selected, thoroughly screened and rigorously trained for this assignment. They were selected based on competence, discipline, operational capacity and the ability to function effectively under demanding circumstances.

Sanusi charged members of the new unit to uphold professionalism and respect for human rights in the discharge of their duties, warning that misconduct would not be tolerated. He also appealed to residents of the territory to support security agencies with timely information, stressing that effective security requires collaboration between law enforcement agencies and communities. The Commander of the Guards Brigade, Brig. Gen.

Adebisi Onasanya, commended the initiative and urged members of the unit to justify the confidence reposed in them. Onasanya described the unit as a force multiplier and expressed confidence that it would make a significant impact on security in the FCT.

The FCT Police Command also presented a special commendation award to the Commander of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, CSP Mustafa Mohammed, for his gallantry during a high-risk anti-kidnapping operation conducted in the Bwari area of the FCT on June 5, 2026





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Violent Crime Response Unit FCT Police Kidnapping Armed Robbery Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police arrest woman over false students’ kidnap claims in EdoEdo State Police arrest 'Aza Woman' for spreading false kidnap claims about Green Park Academy students, causing public panic. Learn more about the consequ

Read more »

Police confirm arrest of four suspects linked to Adelabu’s sister's abductionOyo State Police confirm the arrest of four suspects linked to the abduction of Bayo Adelabu's sister and her two children in Ibadan, recovering firearms.

Read more »

Oyo State Police Parades Suspects Arrested Over Abduction of Bayo Adelabu's Sister and Twin SonsThe Oyo State Police Command has paraded four suspects arrested in connection with the abduction of Mrs Busola Adegoke John-Paul, the biological sister of former Minister of Power and governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 election, Bayo Adelabu, and her twin sons, Peter and Paul.

Read more »

Peter Obi condemns ethnic profiling, says crime has no tribePeter Obi, presidential candidate, strongly condemns ethnic profiling, stating that crime has no tribe. He urges Nigerians to reject divisive narratives an

Read more »