FCT Police Debunks Viral Video Claiming Terrorist Advance on Abuja, Vows to Apprehend Originators

The FCT Police Command has dismissed a viral video alleging a terrorist advance on Abuja as false and misleading. The command has initiated a forensic investigation to identify and apprehend the originators of the video, which claimed heavy gunfire within the nation's capital. The police emphasize the absence of any security breach and reiterate their commitment to public safety and accurate information dissemination.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has issued a strong statement dismissing a recently circulated video alleging a terrorist advance on Abuja . The video, which has gone viral across various social media platforms, claimed that heavy gunfire was occurring within the nation's capital. The police have unequivocally labelled the video as false and misleading, stating that it was deliberately designed to incite panic and misinform the public.

The Command has assured the public that there is no record of any such attack or security breach within Abuja or any part of the FCT. They are actively working to dispel the misinformation and reassure residents of their safety. The authorities are taking this matter very seriously, recognizing the potential for such false claims to undermine public trust and create unnecessary anxiety. The police are urging the public to remain calm and to disregard the video and any related narratives. The focus remains on maintaining peace and security within the FCT and ensuring that accurate information is disseminated to the public. The investigation into the origin of the video is already underway. Preliminary investigations have already shown that the gunshot sounds were edited from an unrelated source and then superimposed onto footage of buildings under construction in an unidentified location, with no credible link to the FCT. The Commissioner of Police has ordered a detailed forensic investigation, aiming to trace the digital footprint of the video and identify and apprehend the originator or originators for possible prosecution under applicable laws. The authorities are committed to bringing those responsible for spreading misinformation to justice. The FCT Police Command has reiterated its commitment to the safety and security of all residents. They are dedicated to maintaining public confidence by providing timely and accurate information. The command is actively monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates to the public as necessary. The police are constantly working to detect and counter any attempts to spread false information or disrupt public order. They are cooperating with other security agencies to ensure a coordinated response to any potential threats. The public is strongly encouraged to rely on official sources of information and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The Command advises residents to refrain from sharing such false content, as it is created with the malicious intention of causing panic and fear among FCT residents. They want to emphasize that sharing such content amplifies its reach and contributes to the spread of misinformation. The police are also working on strategies to educate the public about how to identify and avoid falling victim to false narratives online. This is particularly important in today's digital age, where misinformation can spread rapidly and have significant consequences. The police understand the importance of maintaining public trust and confidence. The FCT Police Command is steadfast in its duty to protect the residents of Abuja. The police department is fully committed to upholding law and order and ensuring the safety and security of all





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