FCT Police Commence Enforcement Operation Against Illegally Tinted Vehicles

The FCT Police Command has launched a large-scale enforcement operation to target motorists using illegally tinted vehicles, concealed number plates and unregistered vehicles in Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command has commenced a large-scale enforcement operation targeting motorists using illegally tinted vehicles, concealed number plates and unregistered vehicles as part of efforts to combat crime in Abuja.

Commissioner of Police for the FCT, Ahmed Sanusi, announced the development during a press briefing on Friday in Abuja. According to Sanusi, the exercise was prompted by the growing use of vehicles with obscured identities by criminal elements involved in various offences across the territory. He noted that intelligence gathered by the command showed that vehicles with tinted windows, hidden number plates and improper registration are increasingly being used to facilitate crimes, including kidnappings and the notorious one-chance robbery operations.

The police commissioner explained that such vehicles often enable offenders to conceal their identities and evade security checks, making crime detection and investigation more difficult. Consequently, the Police Command in the FCT has commenced a comprehensive enforcement operation targeting vehicles operating in violation of these regulations. This exercise is not intended to inconvenience law-abiding citizens who have legitimately acquired approval to use tints on their vehicles.

It is to deny criminals the cover they exploit to perpetrate crimes against innocent citizens and FCT residents, he said. Sanusi disclosed that more than 30 vehicles found operating in violation of the regulations had already been impounded since the commencement of the operation. He stated that the affected vehicle owners and operators would face prosecution in line with relevant federal laws and the provisions of the FCT Road Transport Regulations 2023.

The commissioner reiterated the command's commitment to intelligence-driven policing and preventive security measures aimed at safeguarding lives and property throughout the nation's capital. He appealed to residents for cooperation and understanding as the enforcement exercise continues across various parts of the FCT. Sanusi also encouraged members of the public to remain alert and promptly report suspicious persons, vehicles or activities to security agencies through the nearest police station or the command's emergency communication channels





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FCT Police Command Illegally Tinted Vehicles Concealed Number Plates Unregistered Vehicles Crime In Abuja

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