FCT Police Command Arrests Emmanuel Odiniya, Father of Ilebaye, over Suspected Domestic Violence - Vanguard

The article reports on the arrest of Emmanuel Odiniya by the FCT Police Command over suspected domestic violence involving his daughter, reality TV star Ilebaye. The incident was captured on a viral video clip.

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command have arrested one Emmanuel Odiniya , father of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ilebaye , over suspected domestic violence , after a viral video clip captured moments where the father was brutally assaulting the celebrity.

Responding to the concerns, the Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the lady was immediately rescued and taken to hospital after the alarm. She is receiving medical attention at NNPC Hospital, Abuja. Emmanuel Odiniya is currently in police custody, while a thorough investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FCT Police Command Emmanuel Odiniya Domestic Violence Ilebaye Big Brother Naija Royal Anchor Estate Wuye Abuja Operatives Patrol Team Wuye Division Violence Against Persons SP Josephine Adeh Department Of Operations NNPC Hospital Abuja

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria’s National Assembly Approves N2.285 Trillion 2026 FCT Budget Amid Revenue ConcernsThe Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives passed the N2.285 trillion 2026 budget for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), increasing it by N84 billion from the initial proposal. The budget allocates N1.741 trillion for capital projects, N378.231 billion for overheads, and N165.775 billion for personnel costs. Lawmakers raised concerns about the lack of a revenue profile, but the budget was approved with commitments to address funding transparency. The House also approved the N1.75 trillion 2026 budget for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), with significant allocations for development projects in the region.

Read more »

FCT: Police kick off assessment of officers’ mental health, othersThe Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Sanusi, has commenced a comprehensive medical assessment exercise for its officers.

Read more »

Police Command, INEC Pledge Stronger Collaboration for Safe and Credible PollThe Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ondo State, Mutiu Agboke, visited the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, in Akure to discuss the operational planning for the senatorial bye-election in Ondo South, scheduled for June 20. The command has intensified operational measures to ensure security, with personnel deployed to polling units, collation centers, and other strategic locations. The police commissioner also commended the support of the Governor and the Inspector-General of Police, which has strengthened security coordination across the state.

Read more »

Sokoto State Police Command Collaborates in Rescue of Kidnapped Victims After Bandit AttackThe police command's spokesperson disclosed that a joint team of police tactical personnel and troops from the military's Forward Operating Base engaged suspected bandits in a gun battle, securing the release of five abductees.

Read more »