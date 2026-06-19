FCT Police Chief Orders End to City Centre Robberies Within Two Weeks

CP Ahmed Sanusi directed all Divisional Police Officers in the Metro Area Command to eliminate robbery and related crimes in Abuja's city centre within 14 days, citing rising incidents of traffic robbery, vehicle snatching, one-chance robberies, and activities of commercial motorcyclists. He warned of consequences for non-compliance and will personally oversee suburban security as police intensify operations following recent rescue and raid successes.

The Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory Command, CP Ahmed Sanusi , has instructed all seventeen Divisional Police Officers operating under the Metro Area Command to eradicate robbery and associated criminal activities within the city centre within a two-week timeframe.

Sanusi issued this directive during a meeting with the DPOs held on Friday, aimed at reviewing the current security landscape and refining operational approaches across the command. According to an official statement released by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the meeting concentrated on emerging security threats and operational deficiencies within the Metro Area Command.

The statement detailed that the commissioner voiced concern regarding the surge in incidents of traffic robbery, vehicle hijacking at gunpoint, one-chance robberies, reckless driving, vandalism of both public and private property, illegal highway parking, traffic congestion, and the activities of commercial motorcyclists using major roads. He consequently ordered the DPOs to put an end to these crimes within two weeks, warning they would face consequences if they failed.

Sanusi further directed all DPOs and the Area Commander Metro to prioritize security operations in the city centre, noting he would personally oversee security challenges in suburban areas. The CP emphasized that he would not tolerate negligence and instructed the Area Commander Metro, as the supervising officer, to provide effective leadership and ensure strict adherence to his directives.

The command appealed to residents to continue supporting police efforts by providing timely and credible information to the nearest police division or through emergency hotlines. PUNCH Online reports that the directive coincides with intensified efforts by the FCT Police to combat crime in the capital, particularly robbery and kidnapping. A recent rescue operation in the Byazhin area on June 9 freed five kidnapping victims while two suspects were neutralized.

This was followed by raids that dismantled bandit hideouts along the Abuja-Niger-Kaduna border, leading to arrests and the destruction of criminal camps. In summary, the police leadership has set a clear deadline to curb the listed crimes, promising personal oversight and no tolerance for underperformance, while urging community cooperation to enhance security outcomes in the nation's capital





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FCT Police Ahmed Sanusi Robbery City Centre Metro Area Command One-Chance Vehicle Snatching Commercial Motorcyclists Security Directive Abuja Crime

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