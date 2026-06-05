FCT Police Arrest Suspects in Viral Military Camouflage and AK-47 Video

The FCT Police Command has arrested three suspects featured in a viral video brandishing AK-47 rifles and wearing military camouflage. The operation, based on forensic analysis and intelligence, led to the recovery of weapons, phones, and incriminating media. Police are still hunting the gang leader 'Esco'.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command has successfully apprehended suspects featured in a viral video showing them brandishing AK-47 rifles and dressed in military camouflage .

At a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, detailed the swift response after the video surfaced on social media. He ordered immediate forensic analysis and the arrest of all individuals connected to the footage. Through digital forensic examination and actionable intelligence, police operatives from the FCT Police VCRU Sector 5 and Zuba Division, led by DPO CSP Ogu Caleb Ikechukwu, conducted a coordinated raid at Runji Village, Zuba, on May 25, 2026.

Three suspects-Umar Babangida, Adamu Yeti, and Yahaya Idris, all residents of Rijana, Kaduna State-were arrested at their hideout. Investigation revealed the suspects had previously possessed AK-47 rifles obtained from their gang leader, known as "Esco" from Rijana, who remains at large. Further inquiry led to the recovery of additional incriminating videos and photos from the suspects' mobile phones, depicting them in military camouflage with rifles and walkie-talkies.

Seized exhibits include one AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition, eight mobile phones, two jackknives, power banks, and more compromising media. The police emphasized that such mimicry of military attire and arms poses a serious security threat and will not be tolerated. The case highlights concerns about illegal arms proliferation and the misuse of military-style equipment by non-state actors. Authorities are intensifying efforts to locate the remaining fugitive, "Esco," and dismantle the network.

The FCT Police Command has assured the public of continued vigilance and swift action against criminal elements, especially amid planned protests by Shi'ite groups in Abuja, which have prompted additional security deployments. This incident underscores the need for enhanced forensic capabilities and inter-divisional coordination to combat evolving security challenges in the capital region. The police urged citizens to report suspicious activities, reinforcing community policing as a vital tool in preventing crime.

Ongoing investigations aim to uncover the full extent of the gang's operations and potential links to larger criminal or insurgent networks. The recovery of loaded firearms and communication devices indicates a level of organization that demands a comprehensive response. The FCT Administration is working closely with security agencies to ensure public safety, particularly during periods of heightened tension such as scheduled demonstrations.

The police also cautioned against the unauthorised use of military uniforms and equipment, which is a punishable offense under Nigerian law. The swift arrest of the suspects has been hailed as a success for the police's proactive approach, though challenges remain in addressing the root causes of youth involvement in such illicit activities. The command's actions demonstrate a commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the capital from potential threats. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses





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FCT Police Viral Video AK-47 Military Camouflage Arrest Abuja Forensic Analysis Illegal Arms Shi'ites Protest

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