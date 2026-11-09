FCT Police Arrest Eight Suspects for Streetlight Vandalism in Abuja

FCT Police Command officers detained eight individuals in Abuja for stealing streetlight infrastructure. Authorities recovered damaged poles from the suspects during routine patrols in the city center.

Operatives attached to the Central Police Station under the FCT Police Command have arrested eight suspects for the alleged vandalism of streetlights in Abuja. The operation was conducted during routine anti-crime patrols within the city center, targeting criminal networks disrupting public infrastructure. This crackdown highlights ongoing efforts to secure essential utilities across the Federal Capital Territory.

Details of the Arrest and Suspects

SP Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Police Command, confirmed the arrests in an official statement. The individuals detained are identified as Sani Musa, Ashiru Adamu, Markus Joseph, Suleman Ibrahim, Jamilu Umar, Usman Aliyu, Uzairu Sani, and Shafiu Bala. Police stated that the suspects were apprehended while actively involved in or preparing for criminal activities in the area.

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Targeting Criminal Gangs in Abuja

Preliminary investigations indicate that the eight detainees belong to a specialized criminal gang focused on vandalizing and stealing both public and private infrastructure. Their operations primarily target the Central Business District, as well as the affluent and administrative districts of Maitama, Wuse, Garki, and Asokoro. This organized approach suggests a coordinated effort to dismantle critical city utilities for scrap metal or resale.

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Recovered Stolen Infrastructure

Following the arrest, police officers recovered significant evidence from the suspects. Authorities seized five long streetlight poles that had been cut at their base, indicating they were prepared for removal and theft. These poles are suspected to be part of the stolen inventory gathered by the gang. The recovery of such heavy infrastructure items demonstrates the scale and physical impact of their criminal activities on the city.

Police Warning and Emergency Contacts

The FCT Police Command has issued a strong appeal to residents to maintain high levels of vigilance against such criminal elements. Citizens are urged to promptly report any suspicious persons or unusual activities to the nearest police station. For immediate assistance or to report crimes, the public can contact the Command's emergency lines at 08032003913 and 08061581938 to aid in keeping the capital secure.