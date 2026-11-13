FCT Minister Wike Faces Allegations of Land Manipulation and Legislative Silence

Critics allege FCT Minister Nyesom Wike allocated land to allies while the National Assembly remains silent. An acting Head of Service leads bureaucracy for over a year amid governance concerns in Abuja.

Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, is facing intense scrutiny over his administration of the nation's capital, with critics pointing to a pattern of political consolidation and legislative evasion. Recent allegations suggest that while the Minister has publicly praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for judicial welfare initiatives, his tenure has been marked by controversial land allocations and a lack of meaningful engagement with key federal institutions.

Political Show of Force in Abuja

The tension between the Federal Government and the FCT administration became evident on February 3, 2026, when Abuja celebrated its 50th anniversary. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made no significant public address regarding the city's milestone. Instead, Nyesom Wike was absent from the capital, traveling to Rivers State to tour Local Government Councils in what observers described as a political show of force.

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This absence raised critical questions about who is effectively governing Abuja and protecting its institutions. Critics argue that the Minister's prioritization of his home state over the federal capital demonstrates a lack of commitment to the FCT's development. The perception is that the Minister views the capital primarily as a political base rather than a federal territory requiring dedicated oversight.

Land Allocation Controversies and Oversight Failures

One of the most serious allegations involves the allocation of vast tracts of land for private gain. Reports indicate that the International Conference Centre, originally built in 1990 with N240 million, was renovated in 2025 using N39 billion. Despite this significant expenditure, the National Assembly has failed to summon Nyesom Wike to defend these financial decisions.

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Furthermore, there are claims that the Minister allocated numerous plots of land to himself and family members in prime areas such as Guzape, Maitama Extension, Katampe, and Giri. The National Assembly possesses committees on FCT affairs, education, and land, yet it has never demanded a list of allottees for the 7,000 hectares of land in question. Many lawmakers are themselves beneficiaries of these allocations, creating a conflict of interest that has stifled oversight.

Governance Crisis in the FCT Civil Service

The administrative machinery of the FCTA is currently headed by an acting official, which has compromised the bureaucracy's ability to enforce regulations. After the death of Mrs. Grace Adayilo, the first female and indigenous Head of Service, on September 1, 2025, Mrs. Nancy Sabanti Nathan was appointed Acting Head of Service on September 9, 2025.

More than one year later, Mrs. Nancy Sabanti Nathan remains in an acting capacity. Critics argue that this temporary status leaves the civil service vulnerable to political pressure. An acting official serves at the pleasure of the Minister and lacks the job security to challenge illegal directives. This dynamic has allegedly allowed for the illegal carving out of 7,000 hectares without internal resistance.

Neglect of the Federal University and Indigenous Rights

The Federal University Abuja (Uni-Abuja) is another casualty of this governance model. Since 1988, the university has rarely welcomed its Visitor, a role constitutionally held by the President, during convocations. Critics describe the university as an orphan whose land is being taken in broad daylight while its father watches from afar.

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The indigenous populations of the FCT, including the Gbagyi, Gwandara, Koro, Gade, and Bassa people, have been waiting since 1976 for promised compensation and resettlement. Fifty years later, they remain without a state of their own, and their cultural leaders in areas like Gwagwalada, Kuje, Bwari, Kwali, Abaji, and AMAC have not been adequately consulted on land matters affecting their heritage.

The Path Forward and Accountability

The current situation highlights a severe representation crisis in the nation's capital. With only one senator representing the entire FCT and two House members, Abuja remains the most under-represented territory in Nigeria. The National Assembly must exercise its oversight powers to restore accountability.

Stakeholders, including traditional rulers, alumni, and the 55,000 students at the Federal University, are calling for an end to the silence. Without substantive leadership in the civil service and active legislative oversight, the integrity of Abuja's institutions and land records remains at risk. The time for action is now to ensure that the capital serves all Nigerians, not just political elites.