Wike Rejects ASUU UniAbuja Strike Threat Over 11,824 Hectares Land Reallocation

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike dismissed ASUU University of Abuja strike threat over land reallocation, saying FCTA has authority over land matters and will not reverse decisions due to industrial action.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike has dismissed the threat of industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Abuja chapter, over the alleged reallocation of portions of the institution's land.

Wike maintained that the Federal Capital Territory Administration has the authority to manage land matters in the territory. He insisted the government would not reverse its decisions because of threats of industrial action. The dispute followed the alleged allocation of portions of the university's land to private developers and government agencies. This development has drawn strong opposition from the university's academic staff union.

Also read ASUU threatens industrial action over Wike’s allocation of UniAbuja land

University Union Claims Land Allocation Violates Court Order

The union argued that the university was originally allocated about 11,824 hectares of land for academic expansion, research and other developmental purposes. It also alleged that the September 26 land allocations violated an existing court order restraining encroachment on the university's property. University of Abuja chapter chairman Professor Sylvanus Ugoh had earlier warned that the union could no longer guarantee industrial harmony on campus if the minister failed to reverse the land allocations.

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Ugoh described the area as essential for the university's long-term expansion, agricultural research and infrastructure development. The union expressed concern over the allocation of portions of the land to private developers and government agencies. It insisted that the university's land should be protected from encroachment. Wike maintained that the FCTA was prepared to defend its actions through the appropriate legal channels.

Wike Questions Union Authority Over Federal Capital Territory Land

He stressed that the administration would continue with its land recovery and allocation policies. Speaking during his monthly media chat on Thursday, Wike questioned the union's involvement in the dispute and rejected its allegations of land grabbing. He asked: What is the business of ASUU on our land? How is ASUU the owner of land?

Is ASUU the owner of the union in Nigeria now? Is it the union's right? Wike also questioned the justification for allowing the university to retain thousands of hectares of land without adequate development. He argued that government had a responsibility to ensure proper land use and adherence to the FCT master plan.

Minister Dismisses Strike Threats As Government Blackmail

The minister maintained that the administration's decision to reallocate portions of the university's land was part of efforts to enforce urban planning regulations and promote development. He dismissed the union's threat to challenge the decision in court, saying the FCTA was prepared to defend its actions if legal proceedings were instituted. Wike faulted the use of strike threats as a means of pressuring the government. He insisted the administration would not succumb to what he described as blackmail.

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He maintained that land administration in the FCT remained the responsibility of the FCTA. He said government would continue to take decisions on the recovery and allocation of land in line with its statutory responsibilities. The minister reaffirmed that government decisions regarding unused land recovery would proceed. He noted that federal institutions cannot arbitrarily fence off thousands of hectares without proper documentation, approvals, and utilisation.

FCTA Reaffirms Statutory Responsibility For Land Administration

Wike chided the union leadership for using strike threats as leverage. He urged them to respect public service procedures and refrain from blackmailing the administration. Addressing the dispute over the university's expanse of land, Wike questioned the practicality of a single university holding onto vast tracts of undeveloped land while blocking capital development.

Referencing ASUU's declaration that it would go on strike and challenge the FCTA's decision in court, Wike stated the administration remains unfazed by threats of legal action or industrial paralysis. Wike maintained that if the union chooses to seek judicial redress, the FCTA is fully prepared to defend its constitutional rights and statutory duties. He reiterated that the FCTA will not yield to blackmail, maintaining that all land allocations within the FCT remain under the regulatory oversight of his office.

The disagreement has heightened concerns over the protection of public university land, compliance with court orders and the potential disruption of academic activities at the University of Abuja. With both sides maintaining their positions, attention is now focused on the legal and administrative processes that could determine the ownership and future use of the disputed portions of land.