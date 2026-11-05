Wike Defends High FCT Billboard Costs Ahead of 2027 Elections

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike says high billboard advertising costs in Abuja are meant to raise revenue, not to disadvantage opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has defended the high cost of billboard advertising in Abuja amid complaints by opposition parties about the affordability of campaign platforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike spoke during his monthly media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday. Opposition parties had raised concerns that the rising cost of billboard spaces in the FCT could limit their ability to reach voters. Billboards remain one of the advertising platforms used by political parties to publicise candidates and campaign messages during election periods. Some opposition parties complained that the cost of securing prominent billboard spaces in the FCT has increased significantly.

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Billboard Charges Aim To Raise Revenue

Reacting to the concerns, Wike said political campaigns were expensive globally. He argued that parties could also use social media platforms to reach their supporters. Politics is expensive all over the world, he said, adding that political parties could take advantage of their social media platforms to campaign. The minister maintained that the increase in billboard charges was part of the FCT administration effort to generate revenue rather than a deliberate attempt to disadvantage opposition parties.

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We want money. The FCT wants money, and part of us making money is through the billboards to raise our revenue, Wike said. If we know that in a given time, people will rush the billboard and authority feel that we will raise the funds to make more money, he said. Wike insisted that the charges were not introduced to target any political party.

He said the revenue generated would be used to provide infrastructure in the territory. I am going to use the money to do more roads, to improve the schools, he said. The former Rivers State governor also dismissed the importance attached to billboard advertising in determining election outcomes. He argued that political parties should not rely solely on the medium to win votes.

Billboards Do Not Decide Election Winners

For Christ sake, a billboard does not win an election; how many people in the villages know about the billboard? he said. On concerns about equal access to campaign platforms, Wike argued that major political parties also pay for premium advertising slots in media organisations. He said the FCT administration was primarily concerned with generating revenue. It was not responsible for determining which political parties secured billboard spaces.

People go and pay a year ahead for billboards, how will I know? My business is not going to ask, who and who paid for the billboard; I have no business there, he said. Wike also challenged opposition parties alleging discrimination to submit formal complaints to the FCT administration. He insisted that none had approached him over the issue.

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Opposition parties had alleged that while they are unable to afford the high price tags of billboards, those of the All Progressive Congress have dominated major cities across the country. The minister questioned the allegation, saying he was yet to receive a formal complaint from any political party that prices were raised because they are in the opposition. He stressed that elections are not won by billboards and that the FCT needs revenue for development. The charges, he said, are about funding infrastructure, not politics.