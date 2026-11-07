FCT Minister Reduces University of Abuja Land from 11,000 to 4,000 Hectares

The Federal Capital Territory Minister unilaterally reduced the University of Abuja land allocation from 11,000 to 4,000 hectares, sparking legal challenges from ASUU and calls for presidential intervention in the capital city.

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, publicly announced a significant reduction in land allocation for the University of Abuja during a road commissioning ceremony in Giri, Abuja. The Minister declared that the land holding for the institution was cut from 11,000 hectares to 4,000 hectares, effectively reallocating 7,000 hectares for other developmental projects without prior consultation with key educational stakeholders or legal oversight.

The Unilateral Land Reduction Process

The decision to reduce the University of Abuja land allocation was made without a court order, Federal Executive Council memo, or debate in the National Assembly. The Minister justified the drastic reduction by claiming the university had improperly expanded its boundaries, stating that he would not allow the institution to fence off land and potentially sell national property. He directed the Director of Lands to immediately carve out 4,000 hectares for the university while retaining the remainder for state projects.

Also read Charity risk institute Nigeria hosts university risk management pitching essay competition for 25th anniversary

This administrative action was taken during a public event in 2025, where the Minister addressed the nation about the status of the land. The reduction represents a loss of more than 63 percent of the original land allocation, a move that bypassed standard constitutional procedures for managing federal assets in the capital city. The lack of formal documentation or legislative approval for this transfer has become a central point of contention in the ensuing political and legal dispute.

Legal Challenges and Institutional Pushback

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Abuja branch, along with the broader ASUU leadership, has firmly rejected the legitimacy of the land reduction. They pointed out that the Minister proceeded to allocate university land to private companies and individuals on September 26, 2026, despite an existing legal restraining order. An interlocutory injunction was granted on August 18, 2026, by Justice F.E. Mesiri of the Maitama High Court, which explicitly restrained the FCT Minister from entering or encroaching on the protected university land.

Advertisement

Professor Sylvanus Ugoh, the chairman of the ASUU branch, issued a stern warning at a November 2026 press conference titled "Ministerial Encroachment into University of Abuja Land: Some Points to Ponder." He described the Minister's actions as an outright breach and total disregard for the rule of law. Ugoh stated that the University of Abuja could no longer guarantee industrial harmony if the unlawful taking of land and its allocation to the Minister's associates were not reversed immediately.

Constitutional Status and Visitorial Rights

Observers argue that the crisis stems from a misunderstanding of the University of Abuja's unique constitutional status as a federation university rather than a standard federal institution. The President of Nigeria serves as the Visitor to the university, a role that includes ultimate oversight of its property and governance. This authority can be delegated to the FCT Minister, but such delegation is rare and typically limited to ceremonial functions, not unilateral asset redistribution.

The University of Abuja was created by Federal Government Decree in 1988, with land allocated by the federal government. Critics argue that labeling the university a "land grabber" ignores its legal status as a recipient of federal assets. The distinction matters because Abuja is the Capital of the Federation, and its resources belong to all Nigerians, not solely to the local territorial administration. The Minister acts as a caretaker of the territory, not the owner of the federal assets within it.

Stakeholder Silence and Future Implications

The reduction of the University of Abuja land allocation has raised urgent questions about the accountability of the FCT Minister and the protection of federal educational institutions. Critics point to the silence of the Minister of Education, the President, and the National Assembly representatives for Abuja. The mainstream media has also been criticized for amplifying the narrative of the university as a land grabber without contextual reporting on the legal realities of federal land allocation.

Advertisement

As the legal battles continue, the reallocation of 7,000 hectares remains a contentious issue that could have long-term implications for the university's expansion and academic activities. The situation highlights the tension between local territorial management and federal constitutional mandates in the capital. Stakeholders continue to call for the reinstatement of the full 11,000 hectares and greater protection for the university from administrative overreach in the Federal Capital Territory.