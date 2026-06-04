FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to Deliver UNIPORT Convocation Lecture on Leadership and Infrastructure

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, will deliver the University of Port-Harcourt's Convocation Lecture, discussing leadership and infrastructure development in Nigeria. The event aims to engage graduating students and the academic community on national development and future leadership.

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike , has been invited to deliver the Convocation Lecture at the University of Port-Harcourt (UNIPORT) on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The Vice Chancellor of UNIPORT, Prof. Owunari A. Georgewill, extended the invitation in a letter dated April 20, 2026, highlighting Wike's distinguished record of service, exemplary leadership, and contributions to governance and infrastructure development. The lecture, titled 'Leadership and Infrastructure Development in Nigeria: Lessons for Future Leaders,' will be held at the New Convocation Arena and is scheduled to begin at 10 am.

It aims to engage graduating students and the wider academic community on issues crucial to national development and the future of society. Wike accepted the invitation through a letter from his Chief of Staff, Chidi Amadi, dated April 23, 2026. The choice of topic reflects Wike's belief that effective leadership should translate into tangible outcomes, particularly through the provision of critical infrastructure and social services





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