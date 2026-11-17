Nyesom Wike approves promotions for 4,220 teachers and 3,494 civil servants in Abuja, clearing backlogs and boosting morale for federal capital workers.

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike has officially approved the promotion of 7,714 workers within the national capital, marking a significant administrative action for the region's public sector. The announcement covers a total of 4,220 teachers and 3,494 civil servants who were selected during the recent annual promotion exercises. This decisive move was confirmed by Emeka Ezeh, the chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, in a statement released on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Details of the 2025 and 2026 Promotion Exercises

The minister's approval follows the successful conclusion of the 2025 and 2026 promotion exercises, which were conducted by the FCT Civil Service Commission. Chairman Ezeh clarified that these promotions are the direct result of the comprehensive evaluation processes carried out by the commission over the past two years. The approval validates the efforts of thousands of workers who had awaited the outcome of these rigorous selection procedures.

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The scope of the approval is substantial, affecting both the educational and general civil service sectors. By integrating these promotions into the official records, the administration aims to formalize the status of thousands of employees who have contributed to the daily operations of the Federal Capital Territory. This step ensures that the career progression of these individuals is officially recognized and recorded by the relevant government authorities.

Clearing Backlogs and Educator Pardons

A critical component of Minister Wike's directive was the mandate to clear all inherited backlogs of promotion arrears. The minister explicitly directed the commission to settle these financial obligations, ensuring that workers receive the dues associated with their previous ranks. This directive is intended to boost the morale of the civil service workforce by addressing longstanding grievances related to delayed promotions and unpaid allowances.

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In addition to financial settlements, the minister addressed specific irregularities in the educational sector. Emeka Ezeh noted that the minister had previously pardoned education officers who had disrupted the 2025 promotion exercise. These officers were subsequently allowed to participate in the 2026 promotion exercise. This inclusive approach ensured that eligible education officers from both years were invited to participate in the concluded process, thereby rectifying past exclusions.

Impact on Morale and Future Responsibilities

Chairman Emeka Ezeh congratulated the successful candidates, emphasizing that this administrative gesture should be reciprocated through diligent performance of duties. The commission urged all workers to maintain high standards of professionalism and dedication in their respective roles. This appeal highlights the administration's expectation that the recognition of career advancement will translate into improved service delivery and productivity across the FCT public sector.

The decision comes after a previous approval in July, where Minister Wike authorized the promotion of 3,592 civil servants following the 2025 exercise. This continuity demonstrates a sustained commitment to workforce development and retention within the federal capital. By addressing promotions in a phased manner, the administration ensures that the civil service remains responsive and motivated.

Upcoming Retirement Workshops for FCTA Staff

Beyond promotions, the FCT Civil Service Commission is preparing for upcoming retirement procedures. The commission announced its second pre-retirement workshop for FCTA workers scheduled to retire between January 1 and March 31, 2027. This workshop is set to take place on December 16, 2026, providing essential guidance for employees approaching the end of their service.

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A total of 116 FCTA workers are expected to retire during the first quarter of 2027. The pre-retirement workshop aims to facilitate a smooth transition for these employees, ensuring they are well-informed about their benefits and post-retirement procedures. This proactive measure reflects the commission's holistic approach to managing the lifecycle of civil service employees, from promotion to retirement.

The comprehensive nature of these administrative actions, encompassing promotions, arrears clearance, and retirement preparations, underscores the Federal Ministry of the Interior's focus on institutional stability. By addressing both the financial and career aspects of public service, the administration seeks to foster a more efficient and satisfied workforce in the nation's capital.