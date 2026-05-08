FCT Minister Defends Construction of Judicial Infrastructure in Abuja

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike defended the construction of residential houses for judges and justices in Abuja, dismissing criticisms from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over executive involvement in providing infrastructure for the judiciary.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has defended the construction of residential houses for judges and justices in Abuja, saying it does not undermine judicial independence. He made the remarks after inspecting ongoing infrastructure projects, including judges’ residences, the Court of Appeal Abuja Division, and proposed housing projects for judges of the Industrial Court and the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Wike responded to concerns from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over executive involvement in providing infrastructure for the judiciary, insisting that such interventions are not new and do not interfere with judicial independence





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Judicial Infrastructure Judges' Residences Court Of Appeal Abuja Division Prospective Housing Projects The Code Of Conduct Tribunal The Nigerian Bar Association The Executive The Ministry Of FCT Judicial Independence The Supreme Court

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