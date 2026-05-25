FCT Minister Backs APC Rivers Governorship Candidate

The federal capital territory minister commends the APC Rivers governorship candidate, calling him the best choice for Rivers State. The minister praises the quality of infrastructural projects across Abuja, which were inspected during an inspection tour

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory , FCT, Nyesom Wike , threw his weight behind the emergence of Kingsley Chinda as governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress , APC , in Rivers State .

Wike stated that Chinda is the material as he is quite experienced and has worked with the executive and now in the legislature. Wike expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of ongoing infrastructural projects across Abuja, declaring that several of them were ready for inauguration. Projects inspected included the Renewed Hope City road project in Karsana, Old Keffi Road, Dei-Dei road projects, Airport Road to Kuje Road project, Kuje-Gwagwalada road project and City Gate project.

Wike commended the contractors for delivering high quality work. Meanwhile, Bauchi APC crisis deepens as Senator Buba, others defect to PRP. The minister further stated that when people see the transformation in Abuja, they will know they are coming to the capital of Nigeria. President Bola Tinubu's administration is committed to delivering visible governance through infrastructural renewal, Wike added.

He praised the transformation brought by the City Gate project, initiated by Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu





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Nyesom Wike Kingsley Chinda All Progressives Congress APC Rivers State Federal Capital Territory Infrastructure

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