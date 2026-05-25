FCT Minister Announces Completion of Major Road Works and City Gate Revamp Ahead of June Inauguration

Nyesom Wike reports that key road rehabilitations, the FCT Highway 105 upgrade, and the City Gate facelift—initiated by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu—are ready for commissioning in June, marking a milestone in Abuja’s urban development.

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike used a high‑profile inspection tour on Monday to announce that a series of major road and infrastructure projects in Abuja are ready for formal hand‑over by June, coinciding with the third anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Among the works highlighted were the renewal of the Hope City Access Road in the Karsana district, the rehabilitation of the 17‑kilometre Old Keffi Road, the completion of the FCT Highway 105 stretch that links the Airport Road to Kuje, the first phase of the Kuje‑to‑Gwagwalada road, and the much‑talked‑about facelift of the iconic FCT City Gate. Wike praised the speed and quality of the works, describing the day as “one of the happiest days” because the projects are now poised for inauguration and will soon reshape the visual landscape of the capital.

The minister provided specific details on each undertaking. The Old Keffi Road, which runs from Kado Village and Life Camp junction through the Dei‑Dei axis, has entered its final phase with asphalt laying and street‑light installation almost complete, and the contractor is preparing for the official commissioning ceremony.

The FCT Highway 105 project, executed by Arab Contractors, has been transformed into a modern thoroughfare that, according to Wike, exemplifies “governance in action” and will significantly improve traffic flow between the airport and the Kuje district. Phase 1 of the Kuje‑to‑Gwagwalada road, carried out by Gilmor, has also been finished, delivering a high‑quality surface that dramatically upgrades the appearance of the entire Kuje area.

A notable highlight of the tour was the remodeling of the City Gate, a landmark that welcomes visitors to Nigeria’s capital. Wike disclosed that the redesign was the brainchild of First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, describing it as a visionary project that reflects her supportive role in the administration.

He praised the work of the main contractor, Julius Berger, for delivering a high‑standard finish, and asserted that anyone approaching the capital after dark will now be greeted by a “different scene” that showcases the capital’s renewed elegance. The minister concluded by reaffirming his confidence in the projects’ timely commissioning and emphasized that these infrastructure upgrades are tangible proof of the government’s commitment to development and improved urban mobility in the Federal Capital Territory





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