FCT High Court Reopens PDP Turaki Fraud Case On IGP Request

Justice Peter Kekemeke grants the Inspector General of Police leave to reopen the case against Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN for additional witnesses, reversing the prosecution's previous close of case.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama has officially granted permission for the criminal proceedings against Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN to be reopened. Justice Peter Kekemeke made this ruling on an application submitted by the Inspector General of Police to call additional witnesses. This decision overturns the prosecution's previous announcement that it had closed its case and was satisfied with the evidence presented.

Judicial Ruling Details And Case Status

Turaki is currently facing a single-count charge marked CR/647/2025, which was filed by the Inspector General of Police. The charge alleges that he gave false information to the police on or about a date that requires further judicial clarification. This specific offence is punishable under Section 140 of the Penal Code Law. The defendant has consistently pleaded not guilty to the charges laid against him by the state prosecutors.

Also read FCT Court Grants Prosecution Leave to Reopen Case Against PDP Leader Kabiru Turaki

Prosecution Reverses Previous Court Position

The legal team led by Usman Aliyu had previously told the court on June 18, 2026, that the prosecution had finished calling its single witness. At that time, the prosecution stated it was satisfied with its case and moved to close proceedings. However, the same legal team later filed an application seeking leave to reopen the case to present further testimony. This procedural shift has caused significant legal debate regarding the finality of closing a criminal case in Nigerian courts.

Defence Counsel Opposes Case Reopening

The defence counsel, Abdulaziz Ibrahim SAN, vigorously opposed the prosecution's application to reopen the file. He urged the court to dismiss the request entirely and imposed substantial costs on the prosecution. Ibrahim argued that the prosecution failed to justify its reversal after having already declared satisfaction with its case. The defence maintained that allowing new witnesses at this late stage would prejudice the defendant's right to a fair and timely trial.

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Bail Terms And Surety Requirements

Turaki was previously granted bail in the sum of N100 million. The court specified strict conditions for his sureties, requiring one to be a Senior Advocate of Nigeria with 20 years post-call experience. Alternatively, the surety could be a lawyer with 40 years of legal practice. These stringent terms were set after the court vacated a bench warrant issued against Turaki for failing to appear for his arraignment.

Legal Implications For PDP Leadership

This development occurs while Turaki holds a factional position as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. The reopening of the case introduces new uncertainties for the political landscape and the ongoing legal battle. Observers are watching closely to see how the additional witnesses will be handled and what impact this has on the trial's timeline. The prosecution now has the green light to present new evidence to the court.

Procedural Next Steps In The Trial

With the judge's approval, the next phase of the trial will involve the summoning and examination of the additional witnesses proposed by the Inspector General of Police. This process will test the boundaries of prosecutorial discretion in reopening closed cases. The court will now determine the relevance and admissibility of any new testimony offered. All parties must prepare for further hearings that could extend the duration of the legal proceedings significantly.