FCT FA Extends Registration Deadline for 2025/2026 Division One League to June 19

The Federal Capital Territory Football Association has extended the registration deadline for clubs participating in the 2025/2026 Division One League to June 19, with fees set at ₦150,000 for Division One and ₦120,000 for Division Two. The announcement follows the conclusion of the 2024/2025 season where Sporting Dream FC emerged champions.

The Federal Capital Territory Football Association ( FCT FA ) has officially set June 19 as the final deadline for club registrations for the upcoming 2025/2026 season of the FCT FA Division One League .

The announcement, made by the FCT FA Secretary Haruna Ilerika on Tuesday in Abuja, extends the initial closing date from May 30 to allow more clubs to complete their registration process. According to Ilerika, the registration period began on April 8 and has now been prolonged to ensure a smooth and inclusive participation for all interested teams.

The extension reflects the association's commitment to fostering grassroots football development in the Federal Capital Territory and providing ample opportunity for clubs to meet the necessary administrative and financial requirements. Registration fees have been fixed at ₦150,000 for Division One clubs and ₦120,000 for Division Two clubs. Clubs are required to make payments into the designated FCT FA account and forward proof of payment along with the team's name.

The FCT FA urges all clubs to adhere to the requirements to facilitate a seamless start to the league season. The extension aims to accommodate clubs that may have faced delays in securing necessary documentation or funds. This move is expected to increase the number of participating clubs and enhance the competitiveness of the league.

Additionally, the association has emphasized that late registrations after June 19 will not be accepted under any circumstances, and clubs that fail to register will be ineligible to participate in the season. This strict adherence to deadlines is intended to maintain order and fairness in the league's organization.

The 2024/2025 season concluded with Sporting Dream Football Club claiming the championship after a decisive 2-0 victory over Golden Boys FC in the final held at the Area 3 Football Pitch in Abuja. The win marked a significant achievement for Sporting Dream, showcasing their strength and consistency throughout the season. The upcoming season promises to build on this momentum, with several clubs already expressing interest in dethroning the reigning champions.

The FCT FA continues to emphasize the importance of timely registration to avoid disqualification and ensure a fair and organized competition. Clubs are advised to complete all formalities well before the deadline to avoid last-minute complications. The association has also scheduled a pre-season meeting for all registered clubs to discuss league rules, fixtures, and other logistical details. This meeting is expected to further clarify expectations and promote transparency among participants.

The FCT FA Division One League serves as a crucial platform for nurturing local talent and promoting football in the nation's capital. Over the years, the league has produced numerous players who have gone on to represent top Nigerian clubs and even the national team. The extension of the registration deadline is seen as a positive step towards encouraging broader participation and ensuring that no viable club is left out due to administrative hurdles.

Stakeholders in Abuja football have welcomed the extension, noting that it gives smaller clubs more time to organize their resources. The league is expected to kick off in July 2025, with fixtures to be announced after the registration period closes. The FCT FA has also reminded clubs to ensure their players are registered with the association and meet all eligibility criteria to avoid sanctions during the season.

The registration process involves submitting a completed application form, proof of payment, and a list of players and officials. Clubs are also required to provide evidence of a suitable home ground and medical insurance for players. The FCT FA has set up a dedicated helpdesk to assist clubs with any inquiries regarding the registration process. In a statement, Ilerika encouraged all clubs to take advantage of the extension and complete their registrations promptly.

He reaffirmed the association's dedication to developing football in the FCT and urged clubs to work together to make the upcoming season the best yet. With the deadline now set for June 19, clubs have a clear timeline to finalize their preparations and submit their documents. The countdown to the 2025/2026 season has officially begun





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