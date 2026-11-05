FCT Chief Judge Emphasizes Judicial Accountability in 2026/2027 Legal Year Address

FCT Chief Judge demands integrity and efficiency from judicial officers during the 2026/2027 legal year launch, warning against arrogance and delays to restore public trust.

The FCT High Court Chief Judge has issued a stern directive to judicial officers, mandating strict adherence to fairness, humility, and integrity in all professional duties. This call to action was delivered during the official opening of the 2026/2027 legal year program, marking the beginning of the judicial calendar for the Federal Capital Territory. The Chief Judge emphasized that any display of arrogance or discourtesy by court officials will be viewed as a direct threat to the institution's credibility.

Judicial Accountability and Ethical Standards

The Chief Judge explicitly stated that judicial independence does not shield judges from ethical responsibilities. Instead, independence imposes a greater obligation on judicial officers to remain accountable to the public they serve. He stressed that authority must never be exercised with arrogance, insisting that every judge treat litigants, lawyers, and court personnel with equal respect. This standard of conduct applies regardless of the social or economic status of the individuals involved in the legal proceedings.

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Emphasizing the balance between independence and law, the Chief Judge declared that judicial officers must remain independent of improper influence while remaining strictly bound by the law and professional ethics. He argued that public confidence in the judiciary cannot be demanded based on titles or positions. Instead, this confidence must be earned through consistent transparency, fairness, and unwavering integrity in daily operations.

Addressing Delays and Administrative Efficiency

A significant portion of the address focused on the critical issue of delays in the administration of justice. The Chief Judge identified unnecessary adjournments, poor time management, and a lack of commitment to official duties as primary causes of avoidable hardship for litigants. He urged all judicial officers to cultivate punctuality and strictly adhere to a schedule where court sittings commence at 9am or shortly thereafter.

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To further mitigate delays, the Chief Judge called on judges and court administrators to implement proactive communication strategies. He directed that lawyers and litigants must be informed in advance whenever unforeseen circumstances prevent a court from sitting. Registrars are now authorized and encouraged to use telephone calls and text messages to notify court users of such changes. This directive aligns with current rules of court that permit electronic communication for sharing information and serving notices, thereby modernizing administrative processes.

Stakeholder Roles and Professional Conduct

The Chief Judge also addressed the broader legal community, describing the Bar and the Bench as essential partners in the administration of justice. He urged members of the legal profession to maintain high standards of professional ethics and continuous learning. Simultaneously, he acknowledged the vital contributions of court personnel, urging them to demonstrate professionalism, confidentiality, courtesy, and commitment. He assured all stakeholders of his continued commitment to improving the administration of justice in the FCT while seeking their cooperation.

Reinforcing these sentiments, Asiwaju Adegboyega S. Awomolo, SAN, the former Chairman of the Body of Benchers, delivered a keynote paper titled Acceptable Conduct for Judicial Officers. Awomolo tasked judicial officers with continually examining their conduct and upholding the standards expected of them. He clarified that his observations were not intended as criticism but as an opportunity for judicial officers to reflect on their responsibilities and conduct.

Technological Integration and Future Outlook

Asiwaju Adegboyega S. Awomolo highlighted the necessity of embracing technology in the modern administration of justice. He noted that courts can no longer rely exclusively on traditional methods of recording proceedings and managing cases. With litigants increasingly relying on electronic documents, WhatsApp messages, emails, CCTV footage, and other forms of digital evidence, technological competence has become essential.

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Awomolo argued that the increasing use of digital platforms requires courts to adopt electronic filing, digital recording, and the archiving of court proceedings. These technological advancements are expected to reduce delays, improve the integrity of court records, and strengthen public confidence in the judiciary. He cited the philosopher Socrates to suggest that just as an unexamined life is not worth living, the judiciary must regularly engage in honest self-appraisal to identify shortcomings and renew its commitment to constitutional democracy.