FCT APC Leaders Pledge Support for President Tinubu’s 2027 Re-election

Yoruba leaders and APC executives in the FCT have unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, promising increased mobilization and community engagement to ensure his re-election in 2027. The pledge was made during a meeting at the Presidential Villa, emphasizing support for the 'Renewed Hope' agenda.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) leaders within the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) have formally declared their strong backing for President Bola Tinubu ’s potential bid for a second term in office, committing to a robust mobilization effort leading up to the 2027 general elections.

This significant show of support was solidified during a crucial interactive session held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, April 26th, 2026. The meeting, skillfully coordinated by Abiodun Essiet, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement for the North-Central region, and Adedayo Laniyi, the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, served as a platform for uniting Yoruba leaders and the recently appointed executives of the APC from each of the six area councils that comprise the FCT.

The gathering underscored a unified front within the party structure, demonstrating a collective desire to ensure President Tinubu’s continued leadership. The outcome of the meeting was formally documented in a detailed communiqué released immediately afterward. This document explicitly outlines the APC leaders’ dedication to amplifying the principles and objectives of the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda throughout every ward and community within the FCT.

A key component of their commitment involves actively encouraging and facilitating greater involvement of Yoruba residents in all APC initiatives and, crucially, in the electoral process. The communiqué unequivocally states the unanimous reaffirmation of unwavering support for the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It further emphasizes a pledge to collaborate effectively to foster the ongoing development and expansion of the APC, culminating in a successful re-election campaign for President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

This commitment signals a proactive approach to securing the party’s future and solidifying its position within the FCT. The leaders recognize the importance of a strong grassroots presence and are determined to build a network of dedicated supporters. Beyond simply endorsing the President’s re-election, the APC leaders also issued a compelling call to action directed towards the Yoruba community residing in the FCT.

They urged residents to actively increase their participation in the political sphere, to proactively raise public awareness regarding government policies and initiatives, and to deepen their engagement within their respective communities. This emphasis on increased civic participation is framed as a vital mechanism for promoting good governance and ensuring that the needs and concerns of the Yoruba community are effectively addressed.

The leaders believe that a more politically engaged citizenry is essential for holding elected officials accountable and driving positive change. The meeting represents a strategic move by the APC to consolidate its support base within the FCT, particularly among the Yoruba population, and to lay the groundwork for a successful electoral outcome in 2027. The collaborative effort between presidential aides and local party officials highlights the importance of coordinated action in achieving the party’s goals.

The focus on community engagement and the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda demonstrates a commitment to addressing the concerns of ordinary citizens and building a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria





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Bola Tinubu APC FCT 2027 Elections Re-Election Yoruba Political Mobilization Renewed Hope Agenda

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