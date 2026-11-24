FCMB Group Plc achieves 85.7% profit growth to N232.9 billion in H1 2026. Driven by N534.2 billion net interest income and digital lending expansion, the bank boosts shareholder value.

FCMB Group Plc has announced a significant 85.7 per cent increase in its after-tax profit for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026. The financial institution recorded a profit of N232.9 billion, a substantial rise from the N125.5 billion reported during the same period in 2025. This robust financial performance underscores the company's successful navigation of the banking sector landscape through improved operational efficiency and strategic capital management.

Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion

FCMB Group Plc's financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, reveal a 103 per cent surge in pretax profit, which climbed to N272.8 billion from N134.5 billion in the prior year. This growth was primarily driven by improved interest margins and a marked reduction in the group's cost-to-income ratio. Gross earnings for the period increased by 21 per cent to reach N1 trillion, reflecting strong revenue generation across its diverse business lines.

Also read FCMB Group’s profit jumps 86% on strong top-line growth

The group's annualised earnings per share rose to N4.59, up from N3.99 for the full year 2025. This increase occurred despite the expanded share base resulting from the group's recapitalisation efforts. Additionally, the annualised return on average equity improved to 30.1 per cent from 22.4 per cent in the previous year, while the return on average assets rose to 3.9 per cent from 2.3 per cent. These metrics highlight the enhanced profitability and asset utilisation achieved by the institution.

Operational Efficiency and Cost Management

FCMB Group Plc reported a 52.3 per cent increase in net interest income, which reached N534.2 billion compared to N350.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. This improvement was supported by a 23.4 per cent increase in interest income, which was further bolstered by a three per cent decline in interest expenses. The reduction in expenses reflects a higher proportion of low-cost deposits within the group's funding structure.

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The net interest margin improved significantly to 12.3 per cent from 10.1 per cent a year earlier. Although operating expenses increased by 12.5 per cent to N268.9 billion from N239 billion, the cost-to-income ratio declined sharply to 43.5 per cent from 55.5 per cent. This decline indicates improved operating efficiency and better cost control measures implemented by FCMB Group Plc during the review period.

Executive Outlook and Strategic Guidance

Ladi Balogun, the Chief Executive Officer of FCMB Group Plc, expressed optimism regarding the group's fourth-quarter earnings. He stated that the final quarter would benefit from seasonal growth in digital lending and payments, as well as lower operating expenses. Balogun attributed the expected expense reduction to the group's decision to recognise the full 2026 Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria levy within the first nine months of the year.

Balogun emphasised that with a nine-month return on equity of 30 per cent, the full-year return on equity is expected to be materially above the earlier guidance of 25 per cent. He described this performance as providing a strong foundation for further profitable growth and sustained shareholder value creation. The CEO's comments reflect confidence in the institution's ability to maintain high returns through strategic financial planning.

Business Segment Performance and Asset Growth

The banking subsidiary, First City Monument Bank Limited, accounted for the bulk of FCMB Group Plc's earnings. It recorded a 94 per cent increase in pretax profit to N216.9 billion, representing 80 per cent of the group's total pretax profit. The non-banking businesses and holding company also performed well, with a 147 per cent increase in pretax profit to N55.9 billion, contributing the remaining 20 per cent to the group's total.

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Revenue from digital payments, lending, and wealth management services increased to N142.5 billion from N113.6 billion a year earlier. This segment now accounts for 14.2 per cent of the group's gross earnings. The growth in these areas demonstrates the successful expansion of FCMB Group Plc's digital and wealth management capabilities, which are becoming increasingly important drivers of overall financial performance.

Balance Sheet Strength and Capital Adequacy

FCMB Group Plc's total assets increased by 9.7 per cent from December 2025 to N8.37 trillion at the end of September 2026. While loans and advances to customers declined by 8.3 per cent to N2.17 trillion, this was due to repayments by corporate customers with improved cash flows. These repayments were offset by a more than 20 per cent expansion in the group's higher-yielding retail and small and medium-sized enterprise loan portfolio, which reached N315 billion.

Customer deposits increased by 7.1 per cent to support the group's liquidity. Current and savings account balances grew by 24.4 per cent to N3.60 trillion. Low-cost deposits now account for 76 per cent of total customer deposits, up from 65.4 per cent in December 2025. The group's total equity grew by 47.8 per cent to N1.24 trillion, supported by retained earnings and a capital injection of approximately N227 billion in the first quarter. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 24.6 per cent, providing capacity for future expansion.