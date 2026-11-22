First City Monument Bank Group posted N272.8 billion in nine-month pretax profit, a 103 percent increase driven by improved interest margins and digital growth.

FCMB Group delivered a remarkable financial performance for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, reporting a pretax profit of N272.8 billion. This figure represents a staggering 103 per cent increase from the N134.5 billion recorded during the same period a year earlier. The banking group's robust results were primarily driven by significantly improved interest margins and a more efficient cost-to-income ratio, signaling strong operational health.

Profitability Metrics and Financial Growth

The group's financial strength is further evidenced by the rise in its annualised return on average equity, which climbed to 30.1 per cent from 22.4 per cent a year earlier. Additionally, the annualised return on average assets increased to 3.9 per cent, up from 2.3 per cent. Gross earnings for the nine-month period rose by 21 per cent to reach N1 trillion, while after-tax profit saw an 85.7 per cent jump to N232.9 billion from N125.5 billion. These figures demonstrate a clear trajectory of value creation for shareholders.

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Ladi Balogun, the chief executive officer of FCMB Group, highlighted the company's strategic advantages in a statement regarding the results. He noted that the group expects fourth-quarter earnings to benefit from a seasonal increase in digital lending and payments activities. Furthermore, operating expenses are expected to decrease after the group recognized the full 2026 Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria levy in the first nine months of the year.

Balanced Portfolio and Strategic Expansion

Under Mr Balogun's leadership, the group aims to sustain its momentum. He stated that with a nine-month return on equity of 30 per cent, the full-year result is expected to be materially above the earlier guidance of 25 per cent. This performance provides a strong foundation for further profitable growth and sustained shareholder value creation, reinforcing the institution's position in the Nigerian banking sector.

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The group's interest income grew by 23.4 per cent, while interest expense fell by 3 per cent. This favorable dynamic was supported by low-cost deposits making up a larger share of customer deposits. Consequently, net interest income rose 52.3 per cent to N534.2 billion from N350.8 billion a year earlier. The net interest margin also expanded to 12.3 per cent from 10.1 per cent, reflecting improved pricing power and funding efficiency.

Asset Quality and Capital Strength

Operating expenses rose 12.5 per cent to N268.9 billion from N239 billion a year earlier. However, the cost-to-income ratio fell to 43.5 per cent from 55.5 per cent, indicating better cost management. The banking group's pretax profit rose 94 per cent to N216.9 billion, accounting for 80 per cent of group pretax profit. Pretax profit from non-banking businesses and the holding company rose 147 per cent to N55.9 billion, accounting for the remaining 20 per cent.

Total assets rose 9.7 per cent from December 2025 to N8.37 trillion at the end of September 2026. Corporate clients repaid loans as cash flows improved, accessing lower-cost funding through commercial paper and bonds. Those repayments offset growth in the group's higher-yielding retail and SME loan portfolio, which originated through digital channels and grew by more than 20 per cent to N315 billion. Total customer deposits increased by 7.1 per cent as of 30 September 2026.

Total equity grew 47.8 per cent to N1.24 trillion at the end of September 2026 from N836.4 billion at the end of December 2025. Retained earnings and a first-quarter capital injection of about N227 billion supported this increase. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 24.6 per cent at the end of September, providing ample resources to support future growth. Revenue from digital payments, lending, and wealth services rose to N142.5 billion, accounting for 14.2 per cent of gross earnings.