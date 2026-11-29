The FCCPC has summoned Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines to appear on December 3, 2026, over complaints of sharp domestic airfare increases ahead of the festive season, while stressing it has not concluded that any law was breached.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has summoned Air Peace Limited and United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited over complaints of significant increases in domestic airfares ahead of the 2026 festive season.

The commission said the airlines are required to appear before it on Thursday, December 3, 2026, to explain the factors behind their pricing decisions. In a statement issued by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, the FCCPC said it received a significant number of consumer complaints about what passengers perceived as arbitrary increases in ticket prices.

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FCCPC Summons Air Peace and United Nigeria

Cases cited by the commission include an Air Peace Lagos-Asaba flight that cost N118,400 on November 9 but jumped to N337,500 for December 21, and an Abuja-Enugu flight that cost N116,400 on November 9 but N335,500 on December 21. United Nigeria Airlines charged N210,000 on its Lagos-Benin flight for November 9 but N310,500 on December 21, according to the statement.

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The FCCPC said it issued the summons on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, requiring both airlines to appear before it on Thursday, December 3, 2026, to explain the factors informing their pricing decisions for the period. The commission said the engagement is intended to establish the circumstances behind the reported increases and examine the concerns raised by consumers. It added that both airlines would have the opportunity to provide relevant information and explain their pricing decisions during the appearance.

The FCCPC, however, stressed that it is weighing the complaints and has not reached any conclusion as to whether any law or regulation has been breached. The commission said further action would depend on the evidence presented and applicable provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018. Speaking on the development, the commission's Director of Surveillance and Investigations, Bola Adeyinka, said the inquiry was not intended to control airline fares.

She said the Commission recognises that businesses must take legitimate commercial considerations into account when determining prices. According to her, the responsibility of the Commission is to protect consumers and promote fair competition while respecting lawful commercial pricing. She described the inquiry as a fact-finding exercise, not an attempt to set or control airfares. The FCCPC encouraged consumers with complaints about airfares or related services to submit them through its official channels, providing relevant booking and payment details where available.

Rising Fares Ahead of Festive Period

The latest move comes amid reports of rising domestic airfares as Nigerians prepare for the Christmas and New Year holidays, with increased demand for flights to destinations across the South-East and South-South. The commission said its review had identified significantly higher fares during the December peak period compared with January 2026 prices on several routes.

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The commission attributed the differences to pricing decisions, including yield management and capacity allocation, while also acknowledging that seasonal demand, scheduling constraints and fleet utilisation could influence fares. However, the Airlines Operators of Nigeria dismissed the findings, arguing that ticket prices were influenced by operational costs, aircraft availability and demand-and-supply dynamics. The FCCPC said its engagement with Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines would allow the carriers to provide relevant information and explain their pricing decisions for the festive period.

The commission maintained that it has not reached any conclusion on whether the airlines breached any law or regulation. It said any further action would depend on the evidence presented and the applicable provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018. Consumers were urged to submit complaints about airfares and related services through the commission's official channels, with relevant booking and payment details where available.

Regulatory Review of Airline Pricing

The summons is the latest regulatory step in a period of rising domestic airfares as Nigerians prepare for Christmas and New Year travel, with increased demand for flights to destinations across the South-East and South-South. Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines are expected to appear before the commission on Thursday, December 3, 2026, to explain the factors behind their pricing decisions.