FCCPC Report: 12 Percent of Nigerian Vegetable Oil Fails Fortification Standards

Nigerian food regulators reveal that 12 percent of vegetable oil samples failed national fortification standards, raising concerns about micronutrient deficiencies and industry traceability compliance.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ( FCCPC) has revealed that 12 percent of vegetable oil samples tested across Nigeria n markets failed to meet national food fortification standards. This finding emerged from a comprehensive survey conducted over two months, which examined product quality in randomly selected markets and households throughout northern and southern Nigeria. The data highlights significant gaps in the distribution of essential micronutrients to the general public through staple food items.

Survey Details and Sample Breakdown

The commission stated that the study analyzed a total of 200 samples, comprising 100 samples of vegetable oil and 100 samples of salt. Ondaje Ijagwu, the director of corporate affairs at the FCCPC, confirmed that 12 percent of the oil samples and 2 percent of the salt samples were inadequately fortified at the household level. Among the 100 vegetable oil samples, 49 were unbranded products while 51 carried established brand names. The branded oils included Devon Kings with 19 samples, Power Oil with 12, and Activa with 4 samples. Other branded entries included Golden Penny with 3 samples, Laziz Oil with 3, and single samples from Mamador, Canola, Primo Vegetable Oil, Zimzitana Oil, Ayarah Oil, Sim, Tadenkey, and Okli. For the salt samples, 19 were unbranded, while 81 were branded, with Mr Chef accounting for 71 of those branded samples and Dangote accounting for 10.

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Traceability Platform and Industry Compliance

The FCCPC noted that the digital fortification quality traceability plus (DFQT+) platform, developed by GAIN to track fortified food products from production to consumption, experienced limited participation from manufacturers. Only six vegetable oil producers had registered on the platform, and just eight results from three of the six companies were uploaded among the 100 vegetable oil sample results analyzed. The commission emphasized that better product traceability will benefit both consumers and businesses by making it easier to identify quality concerns and improve transparency across the supply chain. Regulators stated that this system helps manufacturers address problems more effectively as they arise during distribution.

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Regulatory Escalation and NAFDAC Involvement

In response to the findings, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has escalated the development to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for further action. This escalation is conducted in line with the Memorandum of Understanding between the two agencies. Nigeria's food policy mandates manufacturers to fortify their products with essential vitamins and minerals, including iron, folic acid, vitamin A, zinc, and iodine. Large-scale food fortification involves adding these nutrients to widely consumed staple foods and condiments during industrial processing to address micronutrient deficiencies and reduce hidden hunger within the population.

Leadership Stance on Consumer Trust

Tunji Bello, executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the FCCPC, stressed that consumers should be able to trust the quality of products they purchase and the benefits those products are expected to provide. He stated that consumer protection goes beyond resolving complaints and addressing harmful business practices. The CEO emphasized that regulators must ensure consumers receive the value and benefits they are entitled to expect from products in the marketplace. Bello further noted that businesses are responsible for maintaining appropriate quality standards and ensuring their products meet applicable regulatory requirements. The commission has urged manufacturers, particularly micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), to embrace product registration and digital traceability. Additionally, the body encouraged consumers to pay attention to fortified foods and proper product handling and storage practices.