FCCPC Monitors Crude Oil Price Drop to Lower Petrol Costs

The FCCPC tracks falling Brent crude prices to ensure petrol costs decrease for Nigerians, with CEO Tunji Bello warning marketers against unjustified high pump prices.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ( FCCPC) has announced a strict monitoring regime for fuel retail pricing as international crude oil benchmarks experience a significant decline. The regulatory body confirmed that it is actively tracking the drop in Brent futures to ensure that Nigerian consumers receive tangible relief at the pump without unnecessary delay. This intervention aims to bridge the gap between falling global wholesale costs and the persistent high retail prices currently charged at filling stations across the nation.

Crude Price Volatility and Fuel Cost History

Market data released by the commission highlights a stark contrast in energy commodity valuations over recent months. Brent crude futures plummeted from a peak of $115 per barrel in September to below $90 this week in the international trading environment. This downward trend reverses a period of extreme volatility that drove fuel costs to unprecedented levels for domestic consumers. The commission's statement provides precise historical context to illustrate the magnitude of the price swings affecting the local energy market.

Also read Pipeline outages delay 42.6m barrels of oil

On 27 February 2026, the day before the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran began, Brent crude futures closed at US$72.48 per barrel. During that earlier period, petrol sold for between ₦839 and ₦925 per litre at filling stations in Lagos and Abuja. The commission notes that the current retail environment is vastly different, with prices significantly elevated due to the geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions that followed the outbreak of hostilities.

Current Pump Prices and Stakeholder Justifications

Current data indicates that petrol prices average between ₦1,405 and ₦1,420 per litre in Abuja and between ₦1,325 and ₦1,370 in Lagos. Petroleum product marketers have consistently attributed the surge in these retail costs over the last eight months to volatility in crude oil prices. They cite the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict in the Middle East and the resulting blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as the primary drivers of their elevated pricing structures.

Advertisement

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has noted that while market forces play a role, the sustained lower crude prices leave refiners and marketers with no justification for keeping petrol and diesel prices relatively high. The agency is scrutinizing whether the transmission of global price drops to local retail stations is occurring at the speed required to alleviate the financial burden on households. The commission emphasizes that the duration of high prices has created significant difficulties for Nigerians over an extended period.

Regulatory Enforcement and Future Actions

Tunji Bello, chief executive officer (CEO) of the commission, stated that the agency expects easing in wholesale petrol costs and for the resulting savings to reach consumers at the pump. He emphasized that the commission will work closely with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and other relevant government agencies to monitor wholesale and retail petrol prices. This collaborative approach is designed to ensure transparency and prevent anti-competitive conduct that could shield marketers from passing on savings to end-users.

Bello assured the public that the FCCPC will take appropriate action within its mandate if evidence of unfair practices prevents consumers from benefiting from lower costs. The commission remains vigilant against any attempts by industry players to maintain artificially high margins despite the falling global benchmarks. This regulatory oversight is critical to ensuring that the economic benefits of cheaper crude oil are not absorbed entirely by upstream intermediaries.

The ongoing collaboration between the FCCPC and the NMDPRA represents a coordinated effort to stabilize the downstream petroleum sector. By maintaining close watch on pricing mechanisms, the government aims to restore consumer confidence in the regulatory framework. The commission has committed to continuous monitoring until pump prices reflect the current international market realities accurately.