FCCPC Clarifies No Ban on Airtime Borrowing, Data Advance Services; Attributes Disruptions to Operator Non-Compliance

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has strongly refuted claims of a ban on airtime borrowing and data advance services in Nigeria. The commission stated that viral social media posts and media reports suggesting a prohibition are false and driven by vested interests aiming to mislead the public. The FCCPC clarified that its recent regulatory actions, particularly the DEON Consumer Lending Regulations introduced in July 2025, are aimed at sanitizing the market, protecting consumers from opaque charges and aggressive debt recovery, and promoting transparency. The disruptions experienced by some consumers are attributed to the business decisions of non-compliant telecom operators, not regulatory bans. The FCCPC is committed to fostering a fair and transparent digital financial ecosystem.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ( FCCPC ) has unequivocally dismissed widespread reports and viral social media claims suggesting a ban on airtime borrowing and data advance services across Nigeria . In a strongly worded statement released on Friday, the commission clarified that it has neither cancelled nor prohibited these services, labeling the circulating information as false and deliberately engineered by vested interests seeking to mislead the Nigeria n populace.

The FCCPC explicitly stated that no directive was issued that would prevent consumers from accessing lawful telecom value-added services, reinforcing its stance against any misrepresentation of its regulatory actions. The commission elaborated that its recent involvement in the telecommunications sector arises from a significant increase in consumer complaints. These grievances largely concern opaque charging mechanisms, unexplained deductions from accounts, overly aggressive debt recovery tactics employed by service providers, and a general lack of accountability among entities offering digital lending and advance services. To comprehensively address these persistent issues and create a more equitable market, the FCCPC introduced the DEON Consumer Lending Regulations in July 2025. This regulatory framework was meticulously designed to cleanse the market, bolster consumer protection measures, and foster an environment of enhanced transparency. Under these new regulations, service providers are mandated to undergo proper registration processes, provide clear and unambiguous disclosures of all fees and terms associated with their services, establish readily accessible channels for consumer complaints, and strictly adhere to robust data protection standards. Furthermore, the regulations impose stricter accountability measures on third-party partners involved in these services and aim to significantly strengthen the overall regulatory oversight of the sector. The FCCPC also revealed that certain telecom operators have been engaging in exclusionary technical partnerships, which are in direct violation of the provisions outlined in the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act of 2018. These arrangements, the commission explained, have demonstrably limited fair competition within the market and effectively shut out local Nigerian participants from engaging meaningfully. The DEON Regulations were specifically designed to foster an open market, allowing for the participation of local entities alongside foreign partners, thereby aligning with fundamental free market principles. Despite these clearly stated provisions and the introduction of the regulations, the FCCPC noted with concern that a considerable number of operators failed to comply within the initial 90-day compliance window provided after the regulations were enacted. Even after a subsequent extension was granted, pushing the deadline to January 5, 2026, several companies reportedly did not take the necessary steps to regularize their operations. Consequently, the FCCPC stressed that any temporary suspension or disruption in services experienced by consumers should be directly attributed to the unilateral business decisions made by these non-compliant operators, rather than being misinterpreted as a result of any regulatory ban. The commission emphatically stated, It is inaccurate to attribute avoidable disruption to regulation where regulated entities had adequate notice and sufficient opportunity to comply. The FCCPC concluded by accusing unnamed entities, including some foreign collaborators, of orchestrating a deliberate misinformation campaign to resist the ongoing reforms aimed at establishing a fair and transparent market. The commission urged all Nigerians to disregard these misleading claims and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring the implementation of responsible practices within the digital financial ecosystem, emphasizing its dedication to promoting fair competition, encouraging responsible innovation, and ensuring transparent digital financial practices in the public interest





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FCCPC Airtime Borrowing Data Advance Telecom Services Consumer Protection Regulations Nigeria Misinformation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Court suspends enforcement of key regulations aimed against digital loan predationThe court issued the interim restraining order against FCCPC following some Nigerian fintechs' challenge of the regulations.

Read more »

Nigeria's Crude Oil Surge Provides Fiscal Space for Targeted Household Support Amid ReformsFinance Minister Wale Edun announced that increased crude oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day is creating essential fiscal breathing room. This will enable the government to provide targeted support to vulnerable households while continuing with ongoing reforms. Rising oil revenue is expected to bolster foreign exchange reserves and improve the nation's fiscal standing, but Edun emphasized that any assistance will be precisely focused, ruling out a return to broad, untargeted subsidies. He also addressed the uncertain economic impact of the Iran war and confirmed continued adequate supply of petroleum products. Recent data shows a slight increase in consumer inflation in March, and the IMF has adjusted its GDP growth forecast for Nigeria.

Read more »

MTN Nigeria Temporarily Halts Xtratime Service Amidst New Digital Lending RegulationsTelecommunications giant MTN Nigeria has temporarily suspended its Xtratime airtime and data credit advance service to comply with new regulations set by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) for digital lending services. The company is working to meet the licensing and compliance framework requirements, assuring customers that the suspension is not expected to have a significant impact on its financials and urging them to utilize alternative digital channels for purchases.

Read more »

National convention: LP appoints Reps Deputy Spokesperson, Agbese, Chairman, Media/PublicityThe Labour Party (LP) has announced the appointment of the Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, as the Chairman of the Media and Publicity subcommittee of the forthcoming National Convention.

Read more »

MTN Nigeria Suspends Airtime and Data Borrowing Services Due to New FCCPC RegulationsMTN Nigeria has temporarily suspended its airtime and data borrowing services, citing new regulatory requirements from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). The suspension is in response to the FCCPC's Digital, Electronic, Online, or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations 2025, which mandate registration and a new compliance framework for digital lending entities, including airtime credit services.

Read more »

FCCPC Clarifies Stance on Airtime Borrowing Services in NigeriaThe Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has stated that it has not banned airtime borrowing or data advance services in Nigeria, correcting recent reports that suggested otherwise. The clarification follows MTN Nigeria's suspension of its 'Xtratime' service, which was attributed to compliance with new lending regulations. The FCCPC emphasized that its interventions are aimed at addressing consumer complaints regarding opaque charges and aggressive recovery practices, not prohibiting these services outright.

Read more »