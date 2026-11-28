The Federal Character Commission has approved the resumption of Nigeria Customs Service recruitment training after reviewing complaints and finding 317 cases of alleged compromise. Training continues for 2,696 personnel while a second batch is arranged.

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has lifted the temporary suspension of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recruitment training exercise involving 3,852 newly recruited personnel. The decision followed a week of consultations and investigations into complaints surrounding the recruitment process.

In a statement on Sunday, Ademola Lawrence, FCC Commissioner and Spokesperson, said the commission reviewed recruitment records, examined complaints from affected candidates, and investigated allegations of irregularities before allowing the exercise to continue. The FCC will keep monitoring the remaining stages to ensure approved Federal Character guidelines are followed. The commission's findings showed that 576,000 applicants initially applied for the recruitment exercise, while 3,852 candidates made the initial final list.

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FCC Lifts Suspension Of Recruitment Training

From that shortlist, 505 candidates were disqualified or affected by changes to the list for various reasons. A total of 317 candidates were identified in connection with cases of alleged compromise and replacement of other candidates in the recruitment process. The affected candidates were subsequently removed from the list by the Nigeria Customs Service.

Further details of these findings, including the circumstances surrounding the cases, will be presented at a joint press conference with the Nigeria Customs Service scheduled for 30th November, 2026. In addition, 126 candidates were disqualified for reasons including failed drug tests, certificate falsification, and age discrepancies. Another 62 candidates from the initial final list did not report for the exercise. Currently, 2,696 personnel are undergoing training, while arrangements are being made for the second batch.

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The FCC explained that its intervention was to ensure the recruitment process was fair and that qualified Nigerians from all parts of the country received equal consideration. The Commission is responsible for ensuring that opportunities in federal government institutions reflect the diversity of Nigeria and that no state or part of the country is unfairly left out.

Commission Cites Constitutional Powers For Intervention

The intervention was carried out in line with the Commission's constitutional responsibilities under Section 14(3) and Paragraph 8, Part I of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), as well as the Federal Character Commission Act, Cap. F7, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Candidates who still have genuine reasons to challenge their exclusion from the recruitment exercise are advised to submit their complaints through the Commission's dedicated WhatsApp numbers: 09138610089 and 09157638393. The Federal Character Commission wishes to make it clear that its responsibility is not to obstruct the activities of government institutions but to ensure that qualified Nigerians have fair opportunities in federal employment, irrespective of their state of origin or geopolitical zone.

Candidates Urged To Submit Complaints

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to constitutionalism, meritocracy, equitable representation, national integration, and good governance.