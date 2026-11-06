Fayose Urges Atiku To Unite With Obi As Court Strikes Down ADC Leadership

Isaac Fayose calls for Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to merge forces in the NDC. A court ruling invalidated the ADC caretaker committee, deepening opposition uncertainty ahead of 2027.

Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, has issued a direct plea to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to reconsider his political trajectory and join forces with Peter Obi. This urgent call for unity comes amidst a turbulent period for Nigeria's opposition parties, following a significant legal judgment that has destabilized the leadership structure of the All Progressives Congress (ADC). Fayose argues that combining resources with the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is the only viable path to removing the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power.

Court Invalidates ADC Leadership Structure

A court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, delivered a decisive ruling that declared the emergence of the Mark-led caretaker committee illegal. The judge determined that this appointment violated the ADC constitution, the Electoral Act, and the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria. This legal blow has cast serious doubt on the legitimacy of the current administrative body within the party, creating immediate chaos among party officials and stakeholders who had relied on the caretaker committee's authority to manage party affairs.

Also read Court Voids ADC Leadership, Atiku 2027 Candidacy; Party Vows Appeal

The judgment explicitly targets the structural integrity of the ADC's recent leadership changes. By citing multiple legal frameworks, Justice Lifu emphasized that the formation of the Mark-led committee did not adhere to established procedural norms. This decision effectively wipes out the recent administrative maneuvers undertaken by the party's leadership, leaving a vacuum in the organization's governance structure and raising questions about who currently holds the mandate to direct the party's activities.

Fayose Challenges Judiciary And Proposes Alliance

Reacting to the judgment, Isaac Fayose urged Atiku to examine the court's decision closely, alleging that questionable elements existed within the ruling. He expressed deep dissatisfaction with the current state of the legal system, stating that the judiciary is no longer independent. Fayose pointed to the apathy of the youth, noting that they are more interested in online sagas than serious political engagement, which he views as a detriment to national development.

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Beyond criticizing the judiciary, Fayose subsequently appealed to the former vice president to align with Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress. He explicitly told Atiku to join forces with Obi within the NDC framework to pursue the goal of taking the All Progressives Congress out of power. Fayose believes that such a merger would create a formidable front capable of challenging the ruling party effectively in the upcoming electoral cycle.

Adeyanju Predicts Tinubu Victory Without Atiku

Adding to the political commentary, legal practitioner Adeyanju made a stark prediction in a Facebook post on Thursday regarding the 2027 presidential election. He argued that President Tinubu would defeat Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, by more than seven million votes if Atiku is absent from the ballot. Adeyanju described the scenario without Atiku as a walkover for the ruling party, emphasizing the significant threat Atiku poses to the current administration.

Adeyanju justified his stance by highlighting the political sophistication of northerners, stating that no section of the country is more politically knowledgeable. He asserted that Atiku is the greatest threat to Tinubu's re-election, citing political history and current dynamics in northern Nigeria. According to Adeyanju, the sentiment in this key region is not looking good for the ruling party, making Atiku's presence crucial to any opposition success.

INEC And Opposition Uncertainty Intensify

The legal turmoil has intensified uncertainty within the opposition party, with political figures warning that the judgment could severely affect Atiku's participation in the 2027 presidential election. There are growing calls for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognize decisions taken at the ADC's 99th National Executive Committee meeting. This includes rejecting the process that produced Atiku as its presidential candidate, further complicating the path to nomination.

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The development has created a complex landscape for opposition politics in Nigeria. With the ADC's leadership structure invalidated and internal factions disagreeing on the best strategy, the path to a unified opposition front remains fraught with challenges. Isaac Fayose's appeal to merge with the NDC represents one potential solution, but it requires significant political maneuvering and agreement from key stakeholders who currently hold divergent views on how to best challenge the APC in the next general elections.