Fayose's Brother, Isaac, Denies Wishing Wike Ill Health, Condemns Sowore's Criticism of Tinubu

Isaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, affirms his support for FCT Minister Nyesom Wike amidst health rumors and condemns Omoyele Sowore's criticism of President Tinubu.

Isaac Fayose , the younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, has publicly stated that he does not wish the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ), Nyesom Wike , any harm. In a show of support, Isaac assured Wike of his continued prayers and best wishes for his work in the FCT . This statement comes in the wake of recent reports, which the Minister himself has refuted, suggesting Wike suffered a health scare, specifically a heart attack, while in London.

Isaac clarified his position following these reports and the subsequent backlash against those allegedly spreading misinformation or ill will. He emphasized that his inquiry into Wike's whereabouts stemmed from genuine concern and a desire to ensure the Minister's well-being. Isaac's comments, delivered in a video posted on his Facebook page, addressed the rumors surrounding Wike's health and the public sentiment towards the Minister. He directly addressed those expressing negative sentiments, asserting his support for Wike's work in Abuja and his desire for the Minister to enjoy good health and continue his endeavors.\In the video, Isaac directly addressed the rumours, stating his position clearly. He emphatically stated, I don't wish Wike dead, why will I wish him dead? Someone that is working in Abuja? I want him to finish the good work he has started in Abuja. In fact, I'm one of the people praying for Wike. He went on to clarify that his actions were driven by his appreciation for the work Wike is doing in the FCT. He highlighted his support for Wike's projects and his desire to see them to completion. Isaac explained that his actions should not be misconstrued as supporting those with malicious intent or spreading false information. Furthermore, Isaac expressed his disagreement with the actions of certain individuals, such as Omoyele Sowore, who have been critical of the current administration. He emphasized his belief in showing respect for the office of the President, regardless of political affiliation. He criticized Sowore's use of what he considered disrespectful language towards President Bola Tinubu, highlighting his disapproval of such behavior. Isaac underscored the importance of decorum and the need for respectful discourse within the political landscape. He firmly stated that it is not appropriate to speak in such terms about the leader of the nation and that he firmly opposes such rhetoric. He argued that the public expression of negativity towards political figures may reflect the true feelings of a segment of the population, leaders must understand that whatever the people are saying about them is their true state of mind.\Beyond the specific discussion of Wike's health and the criticisms leveled at the current administration, Isaac delved into broader themes of leadership, respect for authority, and the importance of governance. He praised President Tinubu for his tolerance and adherence to the rule of law, noting that it created an environment conducive to open debate and the exercise of freedom of expression. He contrasted Tinubu's approach with that of past administrations, suggesting that the current president's policies encouraged greater respect for democratic processes. He commended Tinubu for fostering an environment where people could voice their opinions without fear of intimidation or undue reprisal. He expressed his admiration for the President's commitment to the rule of law. He posed a rhetorical question that brought this point home asking if one could express an opinion of that nature toward previous leaders like Obasanjo. Isaac emphasized that the President does not bully anyone and operates at 100 percent adherence to the rule of law. He also took the opportunity to reiterate his positive sentiments towards Minister Wike, wishing him good health and encouraging him to continue his work in the FCT. He made clear that there had been rumours circulating and that his asking of Wike's whereabouts was a result of these rumours and a concern for his well-being





