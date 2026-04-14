Fayose Insists Makinde Plotting to Remove Olubadan Despite Denials

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose maintains that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is planning to remove the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rahidi Adewolu Ladoja, despite denials from Makinde and the Olubadan. Fayose has urged the public to watch as events unfold, citing government accusations against the Olubadan as evidence.

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose , has doubled down on his claim that the Oyo State Government, under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde , is actively working to remove the Olubadan of Ibadan , Oba Rahidi Adewolu Ladoja. Fayose, who initially raised the alarm on Sunday through various media outlets, including the DAILY POST, asserted that the plot to oust the Olubadan was scheduled to begin imminently. This allegation has sparked a significant controversy within the state, with both Governor Makinde and Oba Ladoja publicly dismissing Fayose's claims as unsubstantiated and baseless rumors. Despite the strong denials, Fayose remains resolute in his conviction, further fueling speculation and anxiety within the Ibadan community and beyond. His persistent pronouncements are raising questions about the relationship between the state government and the traditional institution of Ibadan .

The political undercurrents of this dispute are complex, touching upon issues of power, influence, and the delicate balance between the executive branch and the traditional rulers. Fayose's intervention also adds a layer of inter-state political dynamics, given his past role as governor and his current profile as a political commentator. The situation is unfolding rapidly, with each new statement adding to the existing tension and the uncertainty about the future of the Olubadan's position. The people of Ibadan are watching the situation with a mix of concern and apprehension. The traditional institution plays a very important role in the governance and social life of Ibadan. Any attempt to undermine that role is a very sensitive issue.

In a recent post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, Fayose reiterated his position and challenged those who were skeptical of his earlier statements. He urged them to await the unfolding of events, suggesting that the truth would soon become apparent. “Those who are still in doubt about Governor Seyi Makinde's plot to remove the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rahidi Adewolu Ladoja, should just keep their fingers crossed and follow unfolding events,” he wrote. To strengthen his claims, Fayose highlighted what he perceives as a shift in the Oyo State Government’s narrative. He pointed out that after initially denying the plot, the government is now accusing the Olubadan of purportedly “plotting to impeach Governor Makinde.” Additionally, he claims the government is issuing statements that accuse the Olubadan of being partisan.

Fayose's perspective is that this is all a deliberate strategy to set the stage for allegations against the King and to justify his removal. The pattern that Fayose identified is a classic one, that of character assassination, that is often done before someone is being removed from a high position. The narrative of the Oyo State Government’s alleged actions is now being closely scrutinized by many, as observers attempt to determine the validity of Fayose’s assertions. The fact that the initial denial has supposedly evolved into counter-accusations adds another dimension to the situation. It highlights the potential for the story to escalate and involve further accusations, denials, and counter-claims, which will likely keep the public attention focused on the situation.

The stakes are high for everyone involved, especially for the Olubadan who is at the center of the dispute. The unfolding events are being closely monitored, as Fayose's predictions are already beginning to have an impact. The atmosphere is tense. The Oyo State Government and Governor Makinde are under increasing scrutiny. The traditional institution of Ibadan is also in a sensitive situation. There is a lot of discussion about the role of politicians in the traditional institution.

Various groups and individuals within the state are now reacting to Fayose's pronouncements. Some are supporting his views, while others are continuing to back the Governor. The media coverage is intense, with every new statement and action being analyzed. There is a lot of uncertainty about how the situation will unfold. The community is divided on what they think is the true situation and where they stand with the two major parties in the controversy. There are also potential consequences for the government, and its relationship with other traditional rulers.

The situation requires careful attention from all stakeholders to prevent escalation and maintain peace and stability within the state. It is clear that the political situation is rapidly evolving and that the truth or falsity of Fayose's claims will be a major defining factor in the coming weeks. Whether or not his predictions are correct, the dispute has already drawn significant attention to the relationship between the state government and the traditional institutions within Oyo State, which is a sensitive area. There is much uncertainty over what happens next and the way that the main players will react. It is also important to note that the situation has the potential to influence the political climate and create potential instability.





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