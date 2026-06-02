Fayose Alleges Oyo School Abduction May Have Been Orchestrated to Discredit Tinubu Administration

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose claims the recent kidnapping of schoolchildren in Oyo State could have been staged to undermine President Bola Tinubu's government, sparking controversy and demands for evidence.

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has ignited a significant political firestorm with his assertion that the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State was possibly orchestrated to discredit President Bola Tinubu 's administration.

Fayose's allegations, made during a television interview, delve into the heart of Nigeria's ongoing security challenges and the complex interplay of federal and state responsibilities. His comments have rapidly escalated from a critique of state-level response into a charged claim of political manipulation, drawing widespread attention and skepticism from observers across the nation. Fayose's primary argument centers on the perceived failure of the Oyo State Government under Governor Seyi Makinde to immediately and adequately respond to the crisis.

He meticulously outlined the constitutional and operational hierarchy of governance, emphasizing that state authorities possess constitutional duties and allocated resources, including security votes, to handle emergencies within their jurisdiction long before issues ascend to the federal level. He contended that Governor Makinde, in the immediate aftermath of the abduction, remained preoccupied with political activities, specifically his own nomination exercises and those of his party candidates, while distraught families awaited official state intervention.

Fayose pointedly noted that it was only after completing these political engagements that the governor visited the affected communities, suggesting a grave misplacement of priorities. The former governor escalated his critique from one of negligence to one of deliberate orchestration. He explicitly stated, "I sometimes believe that the abduction at Oyo School was orchestrated by the Oyo State Government to blackmail President Tinubu.

" This allegation transforms the tragedy from a security failure into a purported political stunt designed to manufacture negative public perception against the federal government. Fayose's narrative implies a cynical calculation where the trauma of abducted children and teachers was leveraged as a tool to undermine the presidency's credibility on national security. Such a claim, if substantiated, would represent an extraordinary and deeply troubling intersection of politics and human tragedy. Fayose's remarks have generated intense debate and controversy.

Many political commentators and members of the public have challenged him to provide concrete evidence to support such a severe accusation, with critics warning that unchecked allegations of this nature can further inflame an already volatile political climate and erode public trust. The kidnapping itself had already sparked national outrage and renewed discussions on the pervasive insecurity plaguing various parts of Nigeria, particularly the safety of educational institutions.

In response to the incident, President Tinubu directed security agencies to prioritize rescue operations and deployed a high-level federal delegation to the affected areas in Oyo State, assuring that all available resources would be mobilized to secure the victims' release. As of this report, Governor Makinde and the Oyo State Government have maintained silence on Fayose's specific allegations, leaving the explosive claims unanswered and the public seeking clarity amidst the swirling political storm





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Ayodele Fayose Oyo State Abduction Bola Tinubu Seyi Makinde School Kidnapping Nigeria Security Political Controversy

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