Fayemi Criticizes APC's Lack of Debate and Vision

Former Ekiti governor Kayode Fayemi has voiced concerns about the All Progressives Congress (APC), criticizing its lack of intellectualism and the party's adoption of consensus as a primary method for selecting candidates during primaries. He believes the APC has lost its original vision and warns of potential internal conflicts.

Kayode Fayemi , former governor of Ekiti state, has expressed concerns about the direction of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ). In an interview on ‘State Affairs with Edmund Obilo’, he criticized the party's lack of debate and intellectualism, arguing that the adoption of consensus as the primary method for selecting candidates during primaries is antithetical to democracy.

Fayemi, a founding member of the APC, also expressed his disappointment with the current state of the party, stating that it has deviated from its original vision. He highlighted the pressures facing President Bola Tinubu, who he considers a founding father of the party, and suggested that the president's style of governance may be contributing to the party's internal struggles.

Fayemi warned that the current system, where party members seek favors and endorsements from Aso Rock, could lead to internal conflicts and ultimately, an implosion within the party. He believes the APC has lost its original bearing and vision, a sentiment he expressed during the party's recent southwest conference in Lagos





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APC Kayode Fayemi Consensus Democracy Governance Internal Conflicts Implosion

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