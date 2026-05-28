Father of 7-year-old gas explosion survivor cries out over abandonment, financial burden

A seven-year-old girl, Happiness Ekere, who suffered severe burns in a gas explosion in Calabar South Local Government Area, has been on admission at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, for nearly two months. Her father, Mr. Anietie Ekere, has cried out over what he described as abandonment and the crushing financial burden of his daughter's treatment.

Nearly two months after a devastating gas explosion at a Filling Station in the Edibe-Edibe area of Calabar South Local Government Area, the father of a seven-year-old survivor has cried out over what he described as abandonment and the crushing financial burden of his daughter's treatment.

The victim, Happiness Ekere, suffered severe burns in the March 20 explosion and has remained on admission at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, where doctors continue efforts to save her life. Her father, Mr. Anietie Ekere, said the family has been left to battle the situation alone, alleging that neither the filling station management nor its owner has reached out to them since the incident occurred.

Speaking emotionally with journalists, Ekere said he has struggled daily to meet the growing medical demands required for his daughter's treatment. According to him, doctors frequently ask the family to purchase drugs and medical supplies outside the hospital, expenses he said have become overwhelming for him as a casual labourer surviving on irregular income. That does not even include transportation or feeding. I am only trying my best to keep my daughter alive.

He disclosed that Happiness recently underwent surgery, while doctors have reportedly informed the family that another major procedure may cost over N1 million. The grieving father said the situation has become even more painful following the death of his 15-year-old son, Solomon Ekere, who also sustained injuries in the explosion and later died about a week after the incident. My daughter is still struggling to stand or walk properly, he said.

I don't know where the money will come from anymore. I just pray she survives. A member of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, and a volunteer support group assisting the family, said sympathisers have already spent close to N1 million on drugs, tests and wound management since the incident happened. The source, who requested anonymity, explained that many prescribed medications were unavailable within the hospital and had to be sourced from private pharmacies.

According to the volunteer, some injections cost as much as N13,000, while routine wound dressing expenses could rise to about N15,000. The source, however, acknowledged that the Cross River State Government had intervened in aspects of the surgery and certain hospital procedures, though most daily treatment expenses were still being handled by volunteers and the family. Ekere has now appealed to the Cross River State Government, public-spirited individuals and humanitarian organisations to urgently come to the aid of his daughter.

There are reports suggesting that about two days ago, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, distributed food palliatives and other supports originally meant for the victims of the gas explosion in Calabar but most beneficiaries were not persons affected by the incident. 10 out of 18 Cross River LG chairmen live in Calabar - Resident





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gas Explosion Calabar South University Of Calabar Teaching Hospital Financial Burden Abandonment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Father demands probe of Rivers cleric, hospital over teenage girl’s deathA father in Rivers State demands a probe into his teenage daughter's suspicious death, alleging a cleric and hospital are involved. Get the full story on t

Read more »

Humanitarian Group Offers Free Medical Outreach to Vulnerable Street Children in CalabarA humanitarian group, De New Calabar Lions Club, has offered free medical outreach, food items, cash gifts and free haircut to about 100 vulnerable street children and orphans in Calabar, Cross River State.

Read more »

UK-based Nigerian father of two dies in sleepA Nigerian father of two, Kayode Ogunbodede, died in his sleep in the UK, leaving behind his wife and young daughters. Support his family through a GoFundM

Read more »