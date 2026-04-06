Father Arrested in Ogun State for Alleged Sexual Abuse and Impregnation of Daughter

Oluwadamilare Ewedemi has been arrested in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, following allegations of sexually abusing his daughter repeatedly, leading to five pregnancies and illegal abortions. The 21-year-old survivor reported the abuse to the police, prompting an investigation and swift arrest. The case is being handled by the Gender Desk for comprehensive investigation and prosecution.

In a disturbing case unfolding in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State , law enforcement authorities have apprehended a man, Oluwadamilare Ewedemi, on allegations of horrific acts of abuse against his own daughter. The accusations detail a pattern of repeated sexual abuse and exploitation that began in 2019, with the victim, a young woman now 21 years old, bearing the brunt of her father's alleged depravity.

The severity of the situation is compounded by claims that Ewedemi orchestrated illegal abortions for each of the five pregnancies resulting from the abuse, demonstrating a callous disregard for his daughter’s well-being and a blatant violation of her rights. The young woman, whose name is being withheld to protect her identity, bravely came forward to report her father to the Ifo division of the Ogun State Police Command, initiating the investigation that led to his arrest. The details of the alleged abuse are deeply troubling and underscore the urgent need for a thorough investigation and unwavering support for the survivor. \Details revealed in the report paint a heartbreaking picture of a life marred by trauma and betrayal. The survivor recounts losing her mother in infancy, a loss that led her father to place her in a motherless home in Ikeja, Lagos State. It was from this vulnerable position that she was later taken by her father to Ijebu Ode in 2019, under the guise of providing care and guardianship. However, this move allegedly marked the beginning of a nightmare. The reports indicate that the father’s supposed care quickly morphed into a systematic pattern of sexual abuse that continued over several years. The resulting pregnancies, and the subsequent abortions, highlight the perpetrator’s intent to conceal his actions and evade any accountability. The survivor's escape from her father’s residence on Sunday, February 1st, 2026, due to the excessive harassment, and her relocation to a church in Pakoto mountain, speaks to the desperation and fear she experienced. The police were notified on March 26th, 2026 and this prompted the swift action that led to the suspect's arrest. The courage of the survivor in coming forward and the police's prompt response are critical in bringing the perpetrator to justice and ensuring that the victim receives the necessary support and healing. \The Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the arrest of Oluwadamilare Ewedemi to DAILY POST on Monday. According to the police, after receiving the report the Ifo Division acted immediately on a tip-off and successfully arrested the suspect. Babaseyi provided details of the survivor’s account, including the timeframe of the abuse, the number of pregnancies, and the alleged procurement of abortions. He stated that the suspect is currently in custody, and the case has been referred to the Gender Desk for a comprehensive investigation and eventual prosecution. The Gender Desk’s involvement signifies a commitment to addressing the case with sensitivity and expertise, ensuring that the survivor’s rights are protected and that the investigation is conducted with the utmost care. The police are continuing their preliminary enquiries in order to gather as much information as possible and build a strong case against the suspect. The swift action of the Ifo Division, under the leadership of CSP Kamorudeen, demonstrates the commitment of law enforcement to tackling such cases and bringing perpetrators to justice. The emphasis on a thorough investigation, coupled with the support from the Gender Desk, offers hope for a just outcome and the opportunity for the survivor to begin the long process of healing and recovery. The case serves as a stark reminder of the prevalence of sexual abuse and the importance of supporting victims and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions





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