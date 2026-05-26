Fatal Highway Crash in Gombe Prompts FRSC Call for Strict Route Adherence

A DAF truck, after refuelling at AA Rano, ignored traffic rules on the Gombe–Yola highway, lost brake control and collided with motorcycles, pedestrians and shops, killing policewoman Constable Sharifa Gaina and a pedestrian. Authorities urge compliance with lane regulations and vehicle maintenance to prevent further loss of life.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has issued a stark warning to drivers after a tragic collision on the New Mile 3 stretch of the Gombe‑Yola Federal Highway in Gombe State claimed two lives, one of them a policewoman.

According to the state FRSC Sector Commander, Samson Kaura, the accident was precipitated by a trailer driver who ignored prescribed traffic routes after refuelling at the AA Rano filling station. The driver, operating a DAF truck bearing the registration XH 122 GME, allegedly attempted to use a one‑way access road to re‑enter the station, a maneuver that contravened the road’s traffic plan.

The vehicle subsequently suffered a brake failure, causing the driver to lose control and barrel into a cluster of three motorcycles, nearby pedestrians and several small shops. The crash unfolded at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and quickly turned into a lethal mix of vehicular and pedestrian casualties. Emergency services arrived on scene to find Woman Police Constable Sharifa Gaina, attached to the Communications Department of the Gombe State Police Command, and an unidentified male pedestrian dead at the site.

Two additional individuals, including the truck driver himself, suffered injuries and were rushed to local hospitals for treatment. Police statements confirmed that Constable Gaina’s death underscores the broader risk that traffic violations pose not only to motorists but also to law‑enforcement personnel performing their duties on public roads.

The FRSC’s investigation highlighted the driver’s decision to deviate from the designated lane as a critical factor that led to the loss of vehicular control, reinforcing the message that compliance with route regulations is essential for road safety. In the aftermath, both the FRSC and the state Police Commissioner, Umar Chuso, called for a renewed commitment to traffic discipline and vehicle maintenance.

Kaura urged motorists to adhere strictly to lane assignments and to plan journeys with sufficient time to follow official routes, thereby reducing the temptation to take shortcuts that jeopardise lives. Chuso echoed this sentiment, stressing that regular vehicle checks and strict observance of traffic rules are indispensable in preventing similar tragedies.

The incident serves as a sobering reminder that reckless driving, route violations, and mechanical neglect can have fatal consequences, and it reinforces the authorities’ resolve to enforce road safety standards more rigorously across Nigeria’s highways





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Federal Road Safety Corps Gombe Highway Accident Traffic Violations Vehicle Maintenance Road Safety

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