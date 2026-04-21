Fatal Ambush and Mass Kidnapping Reported on Lagos-Benin Expressway

A commercial bus driver was killed and three passengers kidnapped by gunmen near Iguobazuwa in Edo State, sparking a massive police-led rescue operation.

A devastating incident occurred this past Saturday along the notorious Lagos–Benin expressway in Edo State , leaving one driver dead and three passengers abducted by unidentified gunmen. The ambush, which took place around 6:00 pm near the Iguobazuwa axis, has once again highlighted the persistent security challenges facing travelers on one of Nigeria's busiest economic corridors.

According to official reports released on Tuesday by Eno Ikoedem, the spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, the commercial bus, which belonged to the GUO Transport Company, was carrying five passengers when it was intercepted by the armed assailants. The sudden and violent nature of the attack left the passengers and the driver vulnerable, resulting in the tragic fatality of the driver at the scene. In the immediate aftermath of the assault, security operatives launched a rapid intervention to prevent further casualties. During the confrontation, one female passenger who had sustained significant gunshot wounds was successfully rescued by the responding officers. She was promptly transported to a nearby medical facility, where, according to the latest updates from the police command, she is receiving specialized care and is currently showing positive signs of recovery. Despite this minor success, the primary mission remains the location and safe extraction of the three remaining passengers who were forcibly taken into the surrounding wilderness by the kidnappers. The vehicle involved in the incident has been recovered by authorities and moved to a secure location, while the body of the deceased driver has been deposited at a hospital mortuary to await further investigation and funeral arrangements. Following the event, Monday Agbonika, the Commissioner of Police in Edo State, issued a directive for a high-intensity, coordinated rescue operation across the entire Ore–Benin axis. This mission involves not only the standard tactical units of the police force but also an integrated effort with local hunters and community vigilante groups who possess an intimate knowledge of the local terrain. These combined forces are currently combing the dense boundary forests in search of the captives. The command has publicly expressed its unwavering commitment to neutralizing the threat posed by these criminal elements and bringing them to face the full weight of the law. Authorities have called upon the general public to remain vigilant and to share any credible intelligence that could assist in tracking the whereabouts of the victims. This latest act of violence has renewed calls for enhanced security infrastructure and a more permanent presence of armed patrols along the highway to protect citizens as they traverse the state for business and family engagements





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Edo State Kidnapping Lagos-Benin Expressway Nigeria Police Highway Security

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