FASON Denies Link Between Islam and Criminal Activities, Calls for Swift Action Against Insecurity

The Federation of Ahlus-Sunnah Organisations in Nigeria (FASON) has dismissed claims that Islam is connected to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, or other criminal activities. Speaking at a press conference, FASON's National Amir, Sheikh Tajudeen Abdul-Kareem, emphasized that anyone who follows Islamic teachings would not engage in such acts. The press conference was held in response to the recent abduction of 39 students and seven teachers in Oyo State, and negative comments made against Islam and Muslims. Abdul-Kareem stressed that all criminal acts committed by bandits or terrorists have no basis in Islam and are condemned by the Muslim community. He urged the federal government, state governors, and security agencies to swiftly address the insecurity plaguing the country. FASON members have been praying for the release of the abducted students and teachers, and Abdul-Kareem condemned the abduction, calling for improved living conditions for the people. He warned that those causing trouble and tarnishing Islam's image would not succeed, emphasizing that true Muslims do not kill innocent people. He also advised politicians to keep religion and politics separate during the upcoming elections.

Federation of Ahlus-Sunnah Organisations in Nigeria ( FASON ) has strongly refuted claims that Islam is linked to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, or any other criminal activities . Speaking at a press conference in Ibadan, FASON 's National Amir, Sheikh Tajudeen Abdul-Kareem, emphasized that anyone who follows Islam ic teachings would not engage in such acts.

The press conference was held in response to the recent abduction of 39 students and seven teachers in Oyo State, and negative comments made against Islam and Muslims. Abdul-Kareem stressed that all criminal acts committed by bandits or terrorists have no basis in Islam and are condemned by the Muslim community. He urged the federal government, state governors, and security agencies to swiftly address the insecurity plaguing the country.

FASON members have been praying for the release of the abducted students and teachers, and Abdul-Kareem condemned the abduction, calling for improved living conditions for the people. He warned that those causing trouble and tarnishing Islam's image would not succeed, emphasizing that true Muslims do not kill innocent people. He also advised politicians to keep religion and politics separate during the upcoming elections





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Crime & Justice Politics FASON Islam Terrorism Banditry Kidnapping Criminal Activities Insecurity Abduction Politics Religion

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