Babatunde Fashola says President Bola Tinubu's ability to keep longtime allies and absorb former opponents shows he can be trusted with Nigeria's diversity, urging voters to weigh candidates' political relationships.

Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola says President Bola Tinubu's ability to retain longtime associates and win over former opponents gives him an edge over his main rivals ahead of next year's presidential vote.

Fashola spoke in an exclusive interview with ARISE News anchor Ojy Okpe, aired Friday, and also addressed the race during an interview on Arise Television. He said voters should look beyond campaign promises and examine how candidates have managed relationships with people who previously worked closely with them. The remarks come amid allegations by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and the African Democratic Congress that the Tinubu administration is plotting a one-party dictatorship.

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Atiku and Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, are the other front-runners. Fashola said the three main presidential candidates share a common background as former governors, and urged voters to consider whether those who worked with the two other main contenders in the past have remained in their political circles. He said one of them, Atiku, did not take office but was already a governor-elect.

Fashola Questions Candidate Team Loyalty

Where are all the people who worked with them today, Fashola asked, describing it as a job reference question for those who want to vote. Why is it only President Tinubu that has all those who worked with him still with him, he said, noting they stayed with him for 16 years or so out of office when he was not president. Where are all the people, he repeated. That is a job reference question.

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According to Fashola, the president's ability to maintain relationships with former associates shows that he can retain talent and work with everyone. He added that Tinubu remained in the then Action Congress of Nigeria, which morphed into the All Progressives Congress, despite crisis and a barrage of attacks from Abuja. It shows an ability to work with others, Fashola said.

If you are going to get entrusted with managing Nigeria's diverse family, you must be able to work in a team, he added, saying you do not just get up and jump away when there is a crisis in the fold. There was crisis in the APC, he said. He did not leave the party. The others have left the party that brought them to prominence.

Tinubu Wins Over Former Political Opponents

They have left people who worked closely with them. Fashola urged voters to consider candidates' records of managing political relationships when deciding whom to entrust with power. He also argued that Tinubu had extended his political influence beyond retaining longtime allies by bringing former opponents into his political coalition. All the people who opposed Tinubu when he used to be called the last man standing, all of them are now working with him, Fashola said.

Not just those who worked with him before, he added. Those who opposed him are now working with him. The former governor linked the development to the APC's growing control of state governments, describing it as evidence of Tinubu's ability to build political alliances beyond his traditional base in Lagos. That is how he has built a coalition of 30 state governors from one state, from Lagos, he said, adding that it is profound whether you like him or not.

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Assessing Tinubu Coalition Building Skills

He said Tinubu is able to be trusted with Nigeria's diversity, noting that even his opponents and fiercest foes in political contest now work with him, which he called a big reference for the job he is seeking. Fashola maintained that Tinubu's ability to retain political allies, accommodate former opponents and build coalitions should form part of Nigerians' assessment of presidential candidates. He has been one of Tinubu's most vocal surrogates as the president makes a case for another term.

Fashola succeeded Tinubu as Lagos governor from 2007 to 2015 and later served as power minister.