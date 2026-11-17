Former Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola defends President Tinubu's economic reforms, citing global pressures and listing interventions, while urging continuity ahead of the 2027 election.

Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola has backed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, saying the President should be allowed to complete the economic reforms and development projects he started.

Fashola spoke yesterday on national television, defending the administration's record ahead of the 2027 general election. Fashola argued that global developments, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in the Middle East, have contributed to the cost-of-living challenges Nigerians face. He said Nigeria was not insulated from global economic pressures, especially disruptions to supply chains, energy supplies and food markets. He said the global economy is still recovering from the pandemic, which disrupted production worldwide.

Also read ‘Nothing Suggests To Me Tinubu Is Not Fit,’ Fashola Dismisses Health Concerns

Global Factors Driving Nigeria Cost Of Living Crisis

Shortages that followed pushed up prices, while the Russia-Ukraine war affected supplies of major energy and food commodities, including diesel and wheat. He also said the Middle East conflict is affecting energy supplies and shipping costs. Fashola said it was important to contextualise the factors that worsened the cost-of-living crisis. Even the tomato seller knows the Strait of Hormuz and prices goods according to replacement costs now, he said.

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He identified the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of foreign exchange rates as difficult but necessary decisions taken to correct structural weaknesses. He said the reforms introduced during Tinubu's first three years in office would require time to produce sustainable prosperity. Changing government midway through the reform process could undermine the chance to consolidate gains and complete ongoing initiatives, he warned.

Fashola cited Tinubu's record as Lagos governor between 1999 and 2007, when internally generated revenue rose from about N600 million monthly to more than N7 billion. He said Tinubu built institutions, improved revenue generation and introduced reforms that influenced governance beyond Lagos. He listed the minimum wage review and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, known as NELFUND, among measures meant to ease the burden on Nigerians.

NELFUND And Tax Reforms Easing Burden On Nigerians

He said NELFUND was set up to help families with education costs, since disposable income goes to rent, transport, health care and children's education. On tax reforms, Fashola said people earning N800,000 or less annually are exempt from personal income tax, while about 10.7 million people have seen their tax liabilities reduced. He also cited exemption from stamp duty for certain rental agreements valued at N10 million or less, and removal of value-added tax on petroleum products.

He said increasing wages alone cannot solve the problem, warning that continuously injecting cash into the economy could create hyper-demand inflation. He acknowledged the interventions are not enough, noting a gap between policy announcements and the resources needed to implement them. There are initiatives like the introduction of compressed natural gas, but there is a distance between policy, programme, projects and resources, he said.

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He also highlighted the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, NELFUND and housing and infrastructure projects across states. Fashola said the administration should be assessed on measurable outcomes rather than political propaganda. He invoked the principle of political continuity and power rotation, arguing the South should be allowed to complete eight years in the presidency, after the eight-year tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari from the North.

Fashola Questions Opposition Alternatives To Current Reforms

He dismissed the opposition, questioning whether their proposals offer a compelling reason for Nigerians to abandon the current reform programme. What are the other parties offering that is different, better or compelling as a reason to interrupt the process of reform, growth and restructuring already underway, he asked. He also queried what he called the opposition's alternative message. Fashola dismissed health concerns about the President, saying nothing suggests to him that Tinubu is not fit.

He suggested that Tinubu's ability to overcome numerous political obstacles before becoming President might have a higher purpose, saying that now that Tinubu has surmounted those hurdles, maybe there is a divine purpose for it. His intervention comes amid intensifying political activities ahead of the 2027 presidential election, with the opposition challenging the APC-led administration over economic hardship, insecurity and the impact of its reforms.

Continuity Key To Completing Tinubu Reform Agenda

The administration has defended its economic restructuring as necessary for long-term stability, while the cost-of-living consequences remain a major issue in the national debate. Fashola's central argument is that Tinubu should be given the opportunity to complete his reform agenda and show its full impact before Nigerians make another presidential choice. He said continuity is important because the reforms will take time to translate into sustainable prosperity.