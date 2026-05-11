Farouk Lawan Returns to Politics After Suite of Pardons and Clemency

Ex-Member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Farouk Lawan, is returning to politics ahead of the 2027 elections after regaining his civil and political rights. He emerged as the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bagwai and Shanono Local Government Areas, following a decade-long legal battle over his role in the 2012 fuel subsidy bribery scandal.

Former member of the House of Representatives, Farouk Lawan , is seeking a return to the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections after regaining his civil and political rights following conviction on bribery charges.

Lawan, who previously represented Bagwai/Shanono Federal Constituency in Kano State, has successfully scaled the screening process of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and emerged as the preferred candidate of party stakeholders from Bagwai and Shanono Local Government Areas. His renewed political ambition comes after a legal battle that lasted more than a decade over his involvement in the 2012 fuel subsidy bribery scandal.

Lawan had chaired the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the multi-billion-naira fuel subsidy regime at the time. He was accused of demanding a $3 million bribe from billionaire businessman Femi Otedola to remove Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited from the list of firms indicted by the committee over alleged fuel subsidy fraud.

The former lawmaker was later convicted in the bribery case and served a prison sentence before receiving presidential pardon and clemency in October 2025 after completing his five-year jail term in 2024





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Farouk Lawan House Of Representatives All Progressives Congress Nigeria Election Bribery Fuel Subsidy

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