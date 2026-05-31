Farooq Oreagba's Dramatic Horseback Entrance Steals the Show at 2026 Ojude Oba Festival

Farooq Oreagba's stunning horseback entrance at the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival has left social media users in awe. His son, Jamal, also made a striking appearance on horseback, earning admiration from festival-goers and social media users alike.

Businessman and socialite, Farooq Oreagba , made a dramatic horseback entrance at the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, drawing loud cheers from spectators.

His appearance generated buzz on social media, with many users describing it as regal, stylish and unforgettable. Moments after Oreagba completed his parade, his son, Jamal Oreagba, entered the arena on horseback, earning admiration from festival-goers and social media users alike. The father-and-son display soon became one of the most talked-about moments of the festival, with many praising their confidence, fashion sense and cultural pride.

The Ojude Oba Festival, which is annually held on the third day after Eid-el-Kabir, remains one of Nigeria's foremost cultural events, attracting thousands of participants and spectators from within and outside the country. However, this year's edition is being held without a substantive Awujale on the throne, following recent developments surrounding the revered traditional stool





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Farooq Oreagba Jamal Oreagba Ojude Oba Festival Horseback Entrance Cultural Celebration Traditional Attire Fashion Sense Cultural Pride

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Five Key Things To Know About 2026 Ojude Oba FestivalOver the years, the festival has become a proud symbol of cultural identity, unity, and tradition among the Ijebu people.

Read more »

Dignitaries and Celebrities Light Up 2026 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu OdeGovernor Dapo Abiodun, Minister Hannatu Musawa, President Tinubu's son Seyi Tinubu, APC aspirant Solomon Adeola and fashion entrepreneur Farooq Oreagba attended the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival. The event featured colourful traditional processions, music, drumming and dancing, marking the first festival since the death of the late Awujale Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona and honoring Ijebu heritage.

Read more »

2026 Ojude-Oba Festival Thrives as Symbol of Unity and Cultural Pride in Ijebu-OdeThe 2026 Ojude-Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode drew massive crowds in a vibrant display of horse races, traditional attire, and performances, marking the first celebration since the passing of Awujale Oba Sikiru Adetona. Governor Dapo Abiodun highlighted the festival's economic impact and its role in promoting tourism and cultural heritage.

Read more »

Ojude-Oba Festival 2026: A Celebration of Heritage, Unity, and Economic Impact in Ogun StateThe 2026 Ojude-Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, showcased spectacular cultural displays, horse-riding processions, and traditional elegance. Governor Dapo Abiodun highlighted the event's significance as the first since the death of Awujale Oba Sikiru Adetona, praising its role in promoting unity, tourism, and economic empowerment. The festival continues to evolve as a national and international symbol of Nigeria's living heritage.

Read more »