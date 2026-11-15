Farmer Ibrahim Kadafa Killed Despite N56 Million Ransom Payment

The family of abducted farmer Ibrahim Kadafa alleges kidnappers took N56 million ransom before killing him. Burial is set for November 21, 2026, in Kaduna amid security concerns.

The family of Ibrahim Kadafa, a 47-year-old farmer from Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, has publicly accused his kidnappers of a heinous betrayal. The family alleges that armed abductors collected a N56 million ransom for his release before murdering him. This tragic development has sparked outrage and deepened concerns regarding security along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

Ibrahim Kadafa Abduction and Recovery Details

Ibrahim Kadafa was originally abducted from Audi Janguan Village, located beyond Olam Farm along the busy Abuja-Kaduna Expressway. His lifeless body has since been recovered by security forces or family members, confirming his death despite the reported payment of the ransom sum. The family has scheduled his burial for Saturday, November 21, 2026, in Kaduna. This timeline marks the end of a tense period where the farmer's family hoped for his safe return after meeting the kidnappers' demands.

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Family Allegations of Ransom Betrayal

A family member, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, stated that they felt deeply betrayed by the actions of the abductors. They accused the criminals of collecting the N56 million ransom demanded for his release but subsequently killing him anyway. This allegation suggests a complete disregard for the agreement between the perpetrators and the victim's relatives. The family's statement highlights the extreme risk families face even when they comply fully with ransom demands.

Security Agency Criticism and Disappointment

The Kadafa family has also expressed profound disappointment with the security agencies responsible for his protection and recovery. They blamed these agencies for failing to secure Kadafa's release despite the reported payment of the ransom. This criticism points to perceived operational failures or lack of adequate intelligence in the region. It underscores the growing frustration among citizens who feel that despite financial sacrifices, the state is not providing sufficient protection against rampant kidnapping.

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Connection to Mustapha Shelpidi Murder

In a related development, unconfirmed reports indicate that Kadafa's friend, Mustapha Shelpidi, was murdered by the same assailants. This second killing occurred three days before the recovery of Ibrahim Kadafa's body. The timing suggests that the gang may have been involved in multiple abductions or killings in the area concurrently. This connection highlights the coordinated nature of criminal activities along the expressway, affecting multiple individuals within a short timeframe.

Renewed Insecurity Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

The latest incident involving Ibrahim Kadafa has renewed widespread concerns over insecurity along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway. This strategic highway continues to be a hotspot for bandit attacks, threatening the safety of farmers, commuters, and residents of surrounding communities. Farmers like Kadafa, who travel to their farms, are particularly vulnerable to such abductions. The persistence of these attacks indicates a challenging security environment that requires immediate and effective intervention from authorities to restore peace and safety for travelers and local populations.