Farah Dagogo Obtains ADC Governorship Nomination, Emphasizes Seeding Rivers State as a Leading Economic Hub

Former member of the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, has obtained the African Democratic Congress, ADC, governorship nomination form to contest the 2027 Rivers State governorship election. His administration would focus on repositioning the state as a leading economic and developmental hub in Nigeria, with a strategic framework anchored on Diplomacy, Information, Security, and Economy (DISE). He emphasized plans to prioritize youth empowerment, drive educational industrialization through STEAM education, foster a enabling business environment, and deploy security funds transparently.

Former member of the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo , has obtained the African Democratic Congress , ADC, governorship nomination form to contest the 2027 Rivers State governorship election.

His administration would focus on repositioning the state as a leading economic and developmental hub in Nigeria, with a strategic framework anchored on Diplomacy, Information, Security, and Economy (DISE). He emphasized plans to prioritize youth empowerment, drive educational industrialization through STEAM education, foster a enabling business environment, and deploy security funds transparently.

Speaking on his political prospects, Dagogo expressed confidence in securing the ADC ticket and emerged victorious in the governorship election, despite being arrested during the PDP governorship screening exercise





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Farah Dagogo African Democratic Congress Governorship Nomination Form 2027 Rivers State Governorship Election DISE Diplomacy Youth Empowerment STEAM Education Enabling Business Environment Security Funds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malami obtains ADC governorship form in Kebbi, says state is under siege from povertyFormer Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has secured the governorship nomination form of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 election in Kebbi state.

Read more »

ADC Cross River State Leader Dr. Nyong Dismisses Allegations of President Tinubu’s SupportershipCross River State ADC leader Dr. Effiong Nyong dismisses claims that the party is working secretly for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Read more »

ADC Candidate Confident of Victory Ahead of Osun State ElectionThe candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Najeem Salaam, is optimistic about securing victory in the August 15 governorship election in Osun State due to growing public support across the state. Salaam spoke at a general meeting in Ejigbo Local Government Area, urging members to stay committed and united in their efforts to win the election.

Read more »

Growing Political Interest in ADC in Rivers State: at least 8 aspirants show interest in the gubernatorial primaryThis news highlights the political interest in the governorship primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State. The state chapter of the party confirmed the development, emphasizing the boldness of a former Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, in picking the ADC presidential form. They also celebrated the growing momentum around the ADC in Rivers State.

Read more »