A California lawsuit claims Google's AI-powered search on a school Chromebook contributed to a 13-year-old girl's psychological crisis and helped her plan a potential suicide and funeral. Google says it is reviewing the claims and takes the matter seriously.

The parents of a 13-year-old girl have sued Google, alleging the company's artificial intelligence-powered search features contributed to their daughter's psychological crisis and enabled her to plan a potential suicide and funeral.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in a California court. It is reportedly the first case to accuse Google of negligence over AI features integrated into Chromebooks, the low-cost laptops widely used by students. The teenager, identified in the complaint as Emma, could not access Google's Gemini application or OpenAI's ChatGPT because her school had blocked the platforms.

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Girl Used Unblocked AI Search Features

However, she could still use Google Search, which includes AI-powered features. The complaint alleges those features were not among the tools Google announced would be disabled by default for students. According to the lawsuit, Emma had been a cheerful 13-year-old in North Carolina with good academic results, an interest in music and active participation in Girl Scouts. The complaint said she had no previous history of mental illness.

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But within months of using Google's AI-powered search on her school-issued laptop, she experienced what it described as a quiet spiral into a severe psychological crisis. On March 17, the school's monitoring software reportedly flagged a document titled Funeral, prompting the school to alert her parents. Her mother later discovered Emma writing a farewell letter in real time after accessing her daughter's account, while her father intervened.

Andrew Liddell, one of the family's lawyers, told AFP on Thursday that schools should turn search off and keep it off until Google removes AI mode from search or ensures every student is always safe when interacting with AI. Google said it was taking the allegations seriously. We are reviewing the claims in the lawsuit and we take this very seriously, company spokesperson Jose Castaneda told AFP.

Lawyers Question Safety Safeguards Effectiveness

The company maintains that its AI Mode has safeguards designed to prevent self-harm and attempts to circumvent those protections. Liddell questioned their effectiveness, alleging Emma repeatedly returned to the AI feature. He said Emma was able to keep going back over and over and over again. He added that whatever safeguards Google thinks it put in place were obviously insufficient.

The lawsuit comes amid growing legal scrutiny of artificial intelligence companies over allegations that their chatbots have contributed to mental health crises and deaths involving young users. OpenAI faces several wrongful death lawsuits, including one filed by the parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine, who died by suicide after allegedly receiving information about suicide methods from ChatGPT. Google and the startup Character. AI also agreed in January to settle several lawsuits brought by families of teenagers outside court.

In a separate development, Google, TikTok and Meta each filed lawsuits on Wednesday seeking to block a California law restricting social media companies from offering addictive features to users under 16. The legislation was signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom in September and is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027. Google has faced mounting questions about how its AI tools are deployed in schools and whether default settings provide enough protection for minors.

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Case Highlights Embedded AI Search Risks

The complaint focuses on the difference between blocked standalone chatbots and AI features embedded in ordinary search, which students may encounter while using school devices for routine assignments. The family's legal team argues that access to AI-powered search remained available even after other AI tools were restricted. The case also highlights concerns about how quickly students can move from ordinary searches to harmful content and how effectively technology companies can intervene.

According to the complaint, Emma's behavior changed over months, and the school's monitoring system eventually detected a document that raised alarm. Her parents were notified, and her mother saw the farewell letter being written in real time before her father intervened. Google has said its AI Mode includes safeguards intended to prevent self-harm and block attempts to bypass those protections. The company has not commented beyond saying it is reviewing the claims and takes the matter seriously.

The family's lawyers argue that the safeguards did not stop Emma from repeatedly returning to the AI feature, which they say shows the protections were insufficient. The lawsuit adds to a broader wave of litigation against AI companies over youth mental health and safety. OpenAI is defending several wrongful death suits, including the case involving Adam Raine. Google and Character.

AI agreed in January to settle several lawsuits from families of teenagers out of court. Those cases reflect growing pressure on AI developers to strengthen safety measures for young users. Separately, Google, TikTok and Meta filed lawsuits Wednesday to block a California law that would bar social media companies from providing addictive features to users under 16. The law was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September and is set to take effect on January 1, 2027.

The companies' challenges add another front to the debate over how far states can go in regulating tech platforms and their effects on minors.