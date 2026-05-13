Family of late Owa of Idanre expresses concern over alleged manipulation of chieftaincy declaration process

The family of the late Owa of Idanre, Oba Frederick Aroloye, has expressed concern about the alleged attempt by some officials of the state to manipulate the chieftaincy declaration process. They have petitioned through their counsel, Akinyemi Omoware, alleging moves to subvert the chieftaincy declaration and impose an ineligible candidate on the community.

The family of the late Owa of Idanre , Oba Frederick Aroloye , expressed concern about the alleged attempt by some officials of the state to manipulate the chieftaincy declaration process.

They petitioned through their counsel, Akinyemi Omoware, alleging moves to subvert the chieftaincy declaration and impose an ineligible candidate on the community. The family also alleged connivance by state officials, stating that the situation could plunge the ancient community into crisis. The indigenes, through Idanre Development Assembly, expressed concern about the prolonged vacancy on the throne since the death of the former monarch on July 31, 2024.

They mentioned that the absence of a substantive monarch has created social and economic challenges in the community, with traders and market women being the worst affected. The community claimed that several road accidents, including fatal incidents, had occurred in the affected areas. They urged the governor to approve a date, preferably within May, for the completion of the process, stressing the need to restore stability





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Idanre Owa Of Idanre Oba Frederick Aroloye Chieftaincy Declaration Manipulation State Officials Community Crisis Social And Economic Challenges Trader Market Woman Road Accidents Kingmakers Local Government Officials Prolonged Vacancy Subversion State Government Experience Tension Kingdom Governor Completion Of The Process Stability

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