Family Disputes Military Account of NYSC Member's Death in Abuja

The family of Abdulsamad Jamiu, an NYSC member killed by soldiers in Abuja, claims his death was a mistake and disputes the military's version of events, alleging a cover-up and demanding a thorough investigation.

The family of Abdulsamad Jamiu, a National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ) member tragically killed in Dei-Dei , Abuja , is challenging the military's account of his death.

According to the Guards Brigade headquarters, Jamiu was caught in crossfire during a response to a reported armed robbery on April 25th. However, the family insists there is physical evidence contradicting claims of a shootout. Sani Jimoh, Jamiu’s father, recounts being informed by military operatives that the incident was a 'mistake'. He details how soldiers explained they were pursuing suspected armed robbers, noticing signs of forced entry into his compound and entering the house believing suspects had fled inside.

They claimed to have found a door unlocked and encountered someone attempting to block entry to Jamiu’s room, leading to the fatal shooting. The family questions how the situation escalated to a shooting inside a locked room. Jamiu’s sister, Farida, a witness to the event, describes being awakened by gunshots and subsequently dragged by soldiers. She was asked to confirm damage to a barbed wire and a window, initially believing her brother had escaped.

However, upon forceful entry into his room, she discovered him deceased, with visible head trauma. Farida alleges soldiers threatened her when she screamed in distress. She further claims that soldiers enlisted local vigilantes to clean the blood and even bury a portion of Jamiu’s remains within the property. The Divisional Police Officer reportedly described the incident as an unfortunate and careless error, requesting a written statement and undertaking before releasing the body for burial.

The mother of the deceased, Habiba, was away at the time of the incident and learned of it through a neighbor. She states that attempts to reach her son were unsuccessful initially. Habiba believes Jamiu was shot after responding to banging on his door. She alleges that military personnel instructed local vigilantes to clean the bloodstains using items from the family’s kitchen.

The family’s account paints a disturbing picture, sharply contrasting with the military’s initial statement and raising serious questions about the circumstances surrounding Abdulsamad Jamiu’s death. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for a thorough and transparent investigation to determine the truth and ensure accountability. The family is seeking justice for their son and demanding a full explanation from the military authorities regarding the events that led to this tragic loss





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NYSC Military Abuja Dei-Dei Shooting Investigation

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