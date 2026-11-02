Francis Duru's Family Announces Funeral and Burial Schedule for December 2026

The family of the late Nollywood actor Francis Duru has announced the schedule for his funeral services and final burial in Imo State. The veteran actor, who died at 57, will be honored with services in Abuja and Imo before his interment on December 11, 2026.

The family of the late Nollywood actor Francis Duru has officially announced that the veteran star will be buried in Imo State on December 11, 2026.

The burial details were disclosed in a funeral announcement shared on the actor's official social media page on Monday. This public notice outlined the comprehensive schedule of activities designed to honor his life and enduring legacy following his passing. Duru died at the age of 57 following a brief illness, a fact previously reported by PUNCH Online which provides context for the sudden nature of these arrangements.

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The family described Duru as a cherished husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend who left behind a remarkable life and beautiful legacy. In a poignant statement, they expressed that though their beloved Chief Francis Duru has taken his final bow, his memories will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. The announcement emphasized that his spirit remains with them, stating he is a star that will never stop shining despite his physical absence.

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Chief Francis Duru Tribute Schedule Details

The family expressed deep gratitude to the public for their immense support since his passing and invited family, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers to join in paying tribute. They noted that the kindness, prayers, calls, and messages received from supporters have been a significant source of strength during this difficult time. According to the official schedule, the commemorative activities will begin with a Service of Songs and Tributes in Abuja on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

This initial service is scheduled to take place by 5:00 p.m. at the Family Worship Center located on Idris Gidado Street in Wuye, Abuja. A second Service of Songs and Tributes will then hold in Imo State on Thursday, December 10, 2026. This event will be held at the Late Pa Theophilus Ogide Duru's Family Compound in Okai, Eziama, Isiala Mbano, Imo State.

Francis Duru Funeral Interment Dates

The funeral and final interment are strictly scheduled for Friday, December 11, in the same Okai, Eziama, Isiala Mbano location. The statement also noted that additional Service of Songs events are being organized by respective branch bodies and associations in various states across Nigeria. In the closing words of the announcement, the family bid their loved one farewell with the words, Sleep well, Chief Francis Duru.

They added that while he may have gone ahead of us, he will forever remain in their hearts and the memories of those who admired him. The formal funeral notice was signed on behalf of the family by his son, Ebuka Duru, and his sister, Anthonia Chenyi, née Duru. This comprehensive plan ensures that supporters from both the capital and his hometown can participate in honoring the veteran actor's contributions to the industry.